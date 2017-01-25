Chris Salvatore: Actor, 31, Invites Ill Neighbor, 89, To Live With Him — See Their Sweet Bond

Courtesy of Instagram

This is the sweetest thing we’ve ever heard. After actor, Chris Salvatore’s neighbor, Norma Cook was given months to live, he did what a lot of people wouldn’t do. When doctors told Norma she couldn’t leave the hospital without 24-hour care, Chris stepped up to the plate. You have to see what happened next…

It’s a story right out of a movie — Chris Salvatore, 31, and Norma Cook, 89, have been neighbors in West Hollywood, CA for four years. But, when Cook fell ill with pneumonia and her 10-year battle with leukemia got worse, Chris invited her to live with him.

After her latest hospital stint, doctors told Cook that she only had a few month to live and that she needed 24-hour home care. That’s when Chris stepped up to be her power of attorney and primary caretaker. “I love her, she’s my best friend. I would do anything for her,” Salvatore, a Hollywood actor and singer, told PEOPLE, Jan. 25. The 31-year-old has made it his mission to make Cook feel “so loved” with the time she has left. He told the mag that his ailing friend has decided not to seek treatment for her cancer. Therefore he said, “it’s my job to make her feel comfortable and at peace and not lonely.” Wow.

The two friends met when Salvatore moved into Cook’s apartment complex four years ago, the mag said, and they lived right across the hall from each other. “One day I said, ‘Can I come in and chat?’ Because she just seemed so sweet,” Salvatore recalled. “She offered me a glass of champagne, and it was like this immediate friendship.” SO cute!

The actor said he was going through a breakup and was depressed when he moved into the apt complex, so he would talk with Cook for hours. “… she was able to help me through some dark times,” Salvatore told the mag. That first conversation they had led to the pair spending time together every day; cooking, chatting about fashion and food, and playing with her cat, Hermes.

Norma doesn’t have any immediate family in the West Hollywood area [no husband or children], so Salvatore has been the “grandson she never had.”. He started a GoFundMe page , which has almost his its goal of 60k, to raise money for home care that her insurance doesn’t cover. “I was called to do this for her,” Salvatore said. “We had developed a small following because I used a hashtag for videos and pictures I uploaded of us under #MyNeighborNorma, so I asked anyone who enjoyed seeing our friendship to contribute.” Amazing!

