Chelsea Houska Gives Birth: Reveals Son’s Adorable Face & Super Sweet Name

Courtesy of Instagram

There he is! Just two hours after announcing her baby boy’s birth, Chelsea Houska shared his adorable face with the world AND revealed his precious name. We couldn’t be happier for the ‘Teen Mom’ star & her hubby Cole DeBoer — talk about an exciting start to the new year! Find out their little one’s sweet moniker here — you’ll love it!

Chelsea Houska DeBoer, 25, has given birth to her and her husband Cole DeBoer‘s, first child together, revealing the exciting news on Jan. 25. Even better, just hours after announcing the news via Instagram, the Teen Mom star ALSO shared his beautiful tiny face and unique name with her fans. The couple have decided to name their son Watson Cole DeBoer — how precious is THAT? We’re kind of obsessed.

Welcome to the world, sweet boy 💙 A photo posted by Chelsea DeBoer (@chelseahouska) on Jan 25, 2017 at 5:00am PST

Chelsea shared the photo of her baby boy on Jan. 25 and simply captioned it, “Watson Cole.” Earlier in the day, she posted a photo of Watson’s tiny hand clutching her finger — aw! She captioned that snapshot, “Welcome to the world, sweet boy 💙.” We love that we didn’t have to wait long to find out his name!

But Chelsea isn’t the only Teen Mom who gave birth this week! Jenelle Evans, 25, became a three-time mom when she gave birth to her and her BF’s first child together, sharing the news on Jan. 24. Jenelle had a baby girl, writing on Instagram, “And she has arrived. 🎀🍼.” Jenelle named her daughter Ensley Jolie and shared a first pic of her holding her baby posing next to her boyfriend David Eason.

Looks like it’s definitely the season for babies! We’re so excited for Chelsea and her newly expanded fam. After all, now her daughter Aubree, 7, is a big sis! Chelsea announced she had a bun in the oven back in July with a super sweet announcement on both Instagram and her website. She shared the happy news by using a pic of Aubree holding up a sonogram with Chelsea and Cole kissing in the background. The reality star wrote, “And then there were four… chelseahouska.com.”

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — who do you think baby Watson looks more like, his mom or his dad? Isn’t he the cutest?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.