Chelsea Houska: ‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Welcomes Baby Boy With Husband Cole DeBoer

Another ‘Teen Mom’ Baby has arrived! Chelsea Houska is officially a mom of two after giving birth to her & her husband Cole DeBoer’s 1st child together. The sweet couple welcomed a precious baby boy and we can only imagine how thrilled they must be about adding to their fam!

Chelsea Houska, 25, gave birth to her second child — and first with husband Cole DeBoer — and announced the news on Jan. 25. The two parents already seem totally in love with their little one as they couldn’t help gushing over him after his birth. “Welcome to the world, sweet boy,” Chelsea captioned an adorable photo of the newborn holding her finger.

Now the two have both a girl AND a boy since Chelsea is already the proud mom of daughter Aubree, 7, and Cole is the best stepdad EVER. Talk about one big happy family!

Chelsea revealed she was expecting back in July with a super sweet announcement on both Instagram and her website. Announcing the happy news with a a pic of Aubree holding up a sonogram with Chelsea and Cole kissing in the background, the reality star wrote, “And then there were four… chelseahouska.com.” On her site, she went into a bit more detail, revealing baby DeBoer was set to arrive in February.

“We are beyond excited for this journey and can’t wait to share it with you all! Big sister Aubree is also extremely excited,” Chelsea added. And now the time has finally come! It’s obvious the fam has been eagerly anticipating his arrival as the Teen Mom shared a sonogram of her little one just a few weeks into her pregnancy, and already admitted to being anxious. “Here’s another 7 week one haha I’m so impatient,” she wrote. Luckily the wait is over now! Congrats again, Chels!

