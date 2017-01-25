Mariah Carey Introduced Bryan Tanaka To Her Kids — She Totally ‘Trusts’ Him

Courtesy of Instagram

Wow, Bryan Tanaka is clearly more than just a sexy young fling for Mariah Carey! A source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY that Mariah ‘trusts’ the flaming hot dancer enough to hang out with her children! We have all the sweet details, right here.

When Mariah Carey, 46, shockingly left her billionaire fiance James Packer, 49, for one of her hot young dancers, we definitely thought it was a rebound that could never last. However, the iconic songstress is now proving us wrong! A source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY that Bryan Tanaka, 33, has even met her adorable twins Moroccan, 5, and Monroe, 5. That’s a huge step towards serious-ville!

#Christmas is here everywhere. ❤️🎅🏼🎄❄️ A photo posted by Mariah Carey (@mariahcarey) on Dec 26, 2016 at 6:32am PST

“He has been spending more time with her kids and she totally trusts him around them, so their relationship is getting more solid in that sense,” a source told us. There’s also a chance that we could end up seeing the adorable meeting soon, because “Bryan likes to post on his social media photographs about all the amazing places that he goes to and fabulous things they do as a couple. He is living the life for now that is for sure.”

We’re surprised that Mariah is willing to let her beloved children hang with Bryan so soon into their relationship, and we can’t help but wonder if their father Nick Cannon, 36, was okay with the meeting. It’s clear that Mariah and Nick are still close, since Mariah brought the kids to visit him in the hospital over the holidays when we was suffering from a Lupus flare up. Mariah even cancelled her trip to aspen with Bryan to visit, so maybe Nick feels like he owes the new beau a little bit.

HollywoodLifers, do you think that it’s nice of Mariah to let her new beau hang with her kids, or is it way too soon to introduce them to Bryan? Let us know!

