Billie Lourd Comforted By Taylor Lautner With Onesie Party 1 Month After Mom’s Death

So sweet! With the one month anniversary of Carrie Fisher’s death just a few days away, Billie Lourd is surrounded by boyfriend Taylor Lautner and friends. Billie posted a super cute Instagram pic of her onesie party on Jan. 25 and thanked her pals for all their support. Aw!

“This group of onesie clad supremely supportive humans (and many others #notpicturedbutinthepicture) are the kings and queens of my world #gratefulfortheirgreatness#friendsfindingthefunny,” Billie Lourd captioned the adorable Instagram photo. Billie’s white French bulldog, Tina, also joined the party, but where’s Gary?!

Billie is wearing a pale blue and white onesie, and Taylor Lautner’s got on the same one! They’re matching! They are seriously the cutest couple ever. Taylor has not left her side since Billie’s mother, Carrie Fisher, suddenly passed away on Dec. 27 after suffering a heart attack. Billie lost her beloved grandmother, Debbie Reynolds, one day later.

The Scream Queens starlet’s family and friends have provided her with so much support in these troubling weeks. It’s so great to see Billie having fun and smiling again. Taylor recently whisked Billie away to Mexico for some fun in the sun to get her mind off her grief. They lounged by the pool and hit the water on a jet ski. Taylor has been just the best throughout Billie’s ordeal.

“She has been very happy,” a source told PEOPLE. “You can tell she is having a good time. Taylor is taking great care of her. They seem very happy together.”

Billie has stayed mostly private amidst her heartbreak. She has not made an official public appearance since her mother and grandmother’s death. Billie has two major movies coming out in 2017, Billionaire Boys Club and Star Wars: The Last Jedi. The Last Jedi will be Carrie’s last movie playing Princess Leia.

