Betty White Heartbroken Over Mary Tyler Moore’s Death: Too ‘Upset’ To Do Interviews

As Hollywood flocks to Twitter to mourn Mary Tyler Moore, there’s one celebrity you will NOT hear from. Co-star and lifelong friend Betty White isn’t doing interviews at this time, as she’s ‘too upset’ over the actress’ heartbreaking death. Here’s the latest!

Silence is golden. Since hearing of Mary Tyler Moore‘s, 80, tragic death on Jan. 25, celebrities from across the globe have been jumping on Twitter to share their condolences. Co-stars, friends, family, and fans are all reaching out — except for Betty White, 94. Many expected Betty to come out with a heartwarming statement, especially because she’s known Mary since the 70’s. But instead, she’s choosing to stay mum on the subject. A rep for Betty explained that she’s too “upset” to talk about it, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Betty White not granting any interviews today about the death of Mary Tyler Moore. “She’s very upset,” rep tells me. https://t.co/ZsqZfUGYxD — Ryan Parker (@TheRyanParker) January 25, 2017

The Mary Taylor Moore show star passed away on the same day that she was rushed to a Connecticut hospital. Loved ones immediately rushed to her side and prepared to say their goodbyes. For those who couldn’t stay with Mary in her final minutes, they’ve reached out in other ways. Lena Dunham, Naomi Campbell, Michael Keaton, Katie Couric, and Ben Stiller are just a FEW of the celebrities who’ve been touched by Mary’s influence.

Perhaps the most emotional of the group is Ed Asner, an actor on the Mary Tyler Moore Show. Like Betty, Ed has known Mary since 1970 when the show first aired. They worked side by side for seven years until the hit series wrapped in 1977. “#marytylermoore my heart goes out to you and your family,” wrote Ed on Twitter on Jan. 25. “Know that I love you and believe in your strength.” Are you crying yet? Because we definitely are! Rest in peace, Mary, you shall never be forgotten!



