Ben Roethlisberger Retiring After AFC Title Loss? — I’m ‘Considering All Options’

Has time finally run out for ‘Big Ben’ Roethlisberger? After he failed to take the Pittsburgh Steelers to Super Bowl 51, Ben said he needed to ‘evaluate’ whether or not he has a future in the NFL. Uh-oh. Does this mean he’s retiring?

Pittsburgh Steelers fans hoping to see Ben Roethlisberger, 34, back on the field at the start of the 2017-18 season were given a shock on Jan. 24, according to ESPN. “I don’t know,” Ben said during an appearance on 83.7 The Fan radio. “I was talking to my wife about it last night and I’ve talked to my agent about it and [to] Coach [Mike Tomlin, 44] about it. I’m going to take this offseason to evaluate, to consider all options, to consider health and family and things like that.”

Ben, who’s getting up in the years, said he needed to “take some time away to evaluate next season, if there’s going to be a next season, all those things.” He also added that “in my point of my career and age, that’s the prudent and smart thing to do every year.”

This statement came after the New England Patriots (led by Tom Brady, 39) demolished the Steelers in the AFC Championship game, 36-17. That blowout followed a victory (but a lackluster performance) against the Kansas City Chiefs. Ben managed to throw only tow touchdowns – in two games. Yikes.

If Ben were to hang up his helmet and walk away from the game, he would be leave as one of the greats (and a sure-fire candidate for the NFL Hall of Fame.) The two-time Super Bowl champion (Super Bowl 40 in 2006 and Super Bowl 43 in 2009) is also a five-time Pro Bowl player. At the end of the 2016 regular season, he was ninth all time in NFL passing touchdowns in 301 and 10th in passing yardage, with 46,814 total.

However, though it sounds like he’s ready to follow Peyton Manning’s example and ride off into the sunset, sources tell ESPN that they’d be surprised if Ben actually goes through with it. Plus, many have interpreted his talk as his subtle way to send a message to the Steelers’ office.

Ben’s reportedly had to give a talk to Antonio Brown, 28, during the Patriots game, according to Fox Sports, regarding to the wide-receiver’s immaturity over the season. Plus, Ben may have been throwing some shade at offensive coordinator Todd Haley, 49, for failing to come up with a decent offense strategy for the team. While Ben may be threatening to take his ball and go home, could he really be saying it’s time for other people to retire?

