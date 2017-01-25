Bella Hadid’s Model-Off-Duty Style: 3 Looks In 1 Day — Vote For Your Fave

REX/Shutterstock

Bella Hadid has been in Paris for Haute Couture Week and while she has been slaying every runway, it’s her model-off-duty outfits that we really love! She rocked three different outfits in one day on Jan. 24th, and we can’t decide which one was our favorite! What do you guys think? VOTE.

Bella Hadid, 20, is unstoppable! She has been gracing all of the runways at Paris Haute Couture Week, and in between shows, her style is even more fabulous.

Bella kicked off the day on the Chanel SS17 runway in a stunning black and metallic silver jacquard dress with matching skinny pants. After the show, she swapped her runway look for a cozy and chic cream Celine sweater dress. The dress featured a baggy cowl neck and a tan leather stripe on either side. She paired the frock with thigh-high brown suede Stuart Weitzman boots, Chanel sunnies, and a Dior purse.

Later that day, Bella opened the Alexandre Vauthier SS17 show in a metallic blue one-shoulder dress. The skin-tight metallic mini featured one sleeve that was made up of a moto jacket, while the other side was sleeveless and the entire mini dress was skin-tight with a cool zipper detail across the front. As if that wasn’t enough, she made a second appearance on the runway in a completely sheer silver sequin dress with a one shoulder cape detail and an open back that was completely see-through. The entire dress was see-through, flashing her bare butt, except for a little trace of a nude thong, and her bare nipples.

After that, she did some shopping in skin-tight leather skinny pants, a black graphic sweatshirt, a silver choker necklace, Celine sunglasses, and black Off White boots with red laces. For her final outfit of the evening, she donned a black velvet one-shoulder Alexandre Vauthier crop top with the same high-waisted pants from earlier in the day. Wow.

Bella is so gorgeous and each outfit she wore was just stunning. We loved all three looks so much and we can’t decide which one was our favorite! What do you guys think? VOTE.

