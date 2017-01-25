‘Flip Or Flop’: Tarek El Moussa Hired Nanny For Kids So He Could ‘Get Close’ & Date Her

Courtesy of Instagram

As Tarek El Moussa and Christina El Moussa head towards a messy divorce, new details have come to light about his post-breakup relationship with Alyssa Logan, who was a nanny to the ‘Flip or Flop’ couple’s two kids. Tarek planned to pursue a relationship with Alyssa from the beginning, according to a Jan. 25 report — here’s how!

Tarek El Moussa, 35 “became smitten with Alyssa Logan, 23, and hired her as a nanny to get close to her” according to an Us Weekly magazine source; he then “released her from the payroll” so they could begin dating, the magazine reports in their Feb. 6 issue. “Alyssa was his girlfriend,” the insider claims. Well, there you have it — sounds like it all went according to plan.

A friend of Christina El Moussa‘s also tells the magazine that Tarek spoiled Alyssa with extravagant gifts, like a Jeep and getaways to New York and Las Vegas on a private jet. “Tarek blows money in order to impress her,” a source says.

This might be surprising, but when Christina learned about the relationship, she didn’t freak out, according to the report. “The kids are all she cares about, and Alyssa was good with them,” an insider reveals to the mag.

Ready for a little more drama? Tarek and Alyssa are now apparently history, and he began seeing one of her “aspiring model” friends, insiders claim. Okay, then!

As for his impending divorce with Christina, 33…don’t expect it to be a smooth-sailing. “For a while, they were a good team,” a source explains, “[But] the divorce is going to be nasty.” we’ll keep you posted!

UPDATE: Tarek tells HollywoodLife.com via a rep: “No matter the lies, innuendo, salacious gossip and ‘fake news’ that is thrown at me from irresponsible media outlets via anonymous sources, I will keep my focus on what matters most which is co-parenting our children and working hard on our businesses. ”

