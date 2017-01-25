‘A Walk To Remember’: Mandy Moore & Shane West Tease Reunion On 15-Year Anniversary

Image Courtesy of Warner Bros

In honor of ‘A Walk to Remember’ turning 15 years old — yes, the flick starring Shane West and Mandy Moore that you sobbed your eyes out at — the stars hosted a Q&A on Twitter, revealing favorite moments, secrets and yes, plans for a reunion!

With a thousands of questions streaming in on Twitter, one fan wrote to Mandy Moore, asking “How about a reunion?? It would be awesome to see all of you together again :).” The actress, who now stars in one of the most popular shows of the year, This is Us, retweeted the fan and responding with, “Working on it!”

Another fan also tweeted about the commentary on the DVD, to which Shane West responded, “I remember the commentary being pretty fun. Doing it over again would be a blast.” Mandy retweeted it adding, “I’m in!”

Mandy, 32, and Shane, 38, both reflected on the memories from the 2002 flick, saying that they had instant chemistry.

“Shane was so cool. Everything about him – the way he dressed, the little cigarettes that he smoked, and the music he listened to. He was the character to me and there was definitely a part of me that absolutely fell in love with him,” Mandy told Entertainment Weekly of her costar. “I don’t know if I could discern the difference between him and the character at that point in time because, again, it was my first experience doing anything like this and I was a 16-year-old, impressionable girl. I was just so caught up in the moment and the experience.”

Shane also added that he would have had a hard time doing the film if it wasn’t with Mandy (and said there was someone else battling for the part) — because their differences in real life were so similar to their ones on screen. “She was coming from this pop background at that time, and for me I was into punk rock and so it was like completely opposites attract, or opposites are forced together to work,” he said. “It was great for the role because that’s how the characters are put together in the movie.”

HollywoodLifers, do you want to see a A Walk To Remember reunion?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.