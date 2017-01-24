Rosee Divine: 5 Things To Know About The Porn Star Hanging Out With Drake

Courtesy of Instagram

We’re freaking out over Drake’s new ~friend~ Rosee Divine after the duo was spotted dining together on Jan. 23. We don’t know much about the brunette porn star, so we did a little research just for you! Find out 5 new things about her, right here.

1. She’s a porn star. I mean, duh, we already told you that. Rosee Divine, 27, has had a successful career in the adult film industry, but now she claims to be a “Retired Vixen.” She can still be found in hundreds of photos and videos on various porn sites.

A photo posted by rosee divine (@frenchrosebud2) on Apr 10, 2015 at 8:28am PDT

2. She’s focusing on art now. Rosee now goes by Sophie B, and she’s an artist! Her paintings explore a lot of the world of porn, but in a graphic and artistic way. Her website reveals that she’s “exhibited in cities like NYC, Milan, and London,” impressive! “She likes to paint about what women of her generation go through. In a digital era where social media and communication reign, where love and money are often at conflict, where opportunity corrupts morals and intentions… it is not easy to be a woman!” You can say that again, sister!

3. She’s from France. She may have met Drake in Amsterdam, in the Netherlands, but she was born and raised in France. However, she traveled the world in her younger years, getting inspiration from all different countries for her art.

4. She’s known for her big booty. No wonder Drake likes her! He’s famous for going after girls with big butts — hello, J.Lo and Serena Williams — and Rosee definitely fits that description! She’s got tons of pics and videos online showing off her impressive assets, and she could give Kim Kardashian a run for her money with that booty!

A photo posted by rosee divine (@frenchrosebud2) on Apr 8, 2015 at 11:43pm PDT

5. She’s a fitness enthusiast. Rosee has a bunch of photos on Instagram of herself after a workout, showing off her killer abs, or doing intricate yoga poses. She even has one in Drake’s stomping grounds of Los Angeles!

HollywoodLifers, do you think Rosee is a good fit for Drake? Let us know!

