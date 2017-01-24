White House Issues Statement Begging People To Leave Barron Trump Alone

REX/Shutterstock

The White House issued a desperate plea Jan. 24 for people stop picking on 10-year-old Barron Trump and leave him alone. The child never asked to be part of the national spotlight, and we completely see eye to eye with our new president on the subject of his son’s privacy. We’ve got the details of what the statement had to say.

Poor Barron Trump! The 10-year-old has been thrust into the national spotlight as our first son and as a result has become the victim of some really vicious jokes and memes. He’s just a child, he doesn’t deserve this kind of bullying from adults! Donald Trump‘s administration has had to remind the world that it is basic protocol that children of the president are an off-limit topic, as they deserve the right to enjoy their youth in private.

“It is a longstanding tradition that the children of Presidents are afforded the opportunity to grow up outside of the political spotlight,” the White House Office of the Press Secretary reminded us all in a statement Jan. 24. “The White House fully expects this tradition to continue. We appreciate your cooperation in this matter.” This is so important that people give Barron the same chance to go through all the ups and downs of childhood just like we’ve all been through. Hating on his dad is one thing, but it’s not okay to pile on Barron.

The issue came to a head after Saturday Night Live writer Katie Rich, 33, tweeted out, “Barron will be this country’s first homeschool shooter,” on Jan. 20 when Donald was inaugurated. She faced a fury of backlash for picking on the first son with such a crude joke, and she’s been suspended from the show indefinitely. On Jan. 23 she issued a profuse apology, saying “I sincerely apologize for the insensitive tweet. I deeply regret my actions & offensive words. It was inexcusable & I’m so sorry.” We need to give Barron the same respect and privacy as we did to Malia, 18, and Sasha Obama, 15, while they spent eight years growing up in the White House.

