‘This Is Us’ Recap: Kate’s Memory Reveals A First Look At Jack’s Funeral

This week’s ‘This Is Us’ showed an inside look to the tenth birthday that changed everything for The Big Three — and a first look at Jack’s funeral.

In the past, The Big Three were turning 10 — and with that, wanted to throw out their old tradition of a group birthday party and have individual ones. While overwhelmed and sad by that point, Jack and Rebecca instead prepped for the 45(!) kids about to enter their home. That was when Jack pitched the idea of more children to Rebecca, not something she wanted… at first.

Yes, three different parties in one house. But that wasn’t a seamless task: Randall only had five kids show up, Kate’s friends ditched her party for Kevin’s, and Kevin didn’t want to give them up — because he loved her friend Sophie. Yes, he told his parents he loved her. To cheer up Kate, even if just momentarily, Jack came through once again, “Vogue”-ing with her for her Madonna-themed party. For a moment, Rebecca admitted maybe she did want more kids, but after a very exhausting day, they both decided it probably wasn’t the best for them right now.

The past ended on a very happy note. The kids surprised their dad by bringing back out their “Happy Birthday” sign, showing that they were in fact, still his little babies.

Meanwhile, In Present Day

We’ll start with Randall. He was in the running for a new position at work, but that quickly took a back seat to William, who had more energy than ever now that he had stopped his chemo. With that, he was ready to take on life, doing everything he wanted to do before he passed away — like driving. So, Randall taught him.

As for Kate, well she decided to pause on the gastric bypass surgery, after getting engaged to Toby. Instead, she headed to a fat camp in New York, where she got hit on by a crude man named Duke. However, he may have been crude but he used a bit of reverse psychology to get her to believe in the camp — and with that, she became motivated. In one of the most powerful scenes we’ve seen in a long time, Kate participated in a drumming class to let go of her past, remembering the pool incident, her birthday party, and then, her father’s funeral. She let out a huge scream at the top of her lungs.

It All Comes Full Circle

While there, Toby took over Kate’s role as Kevin’s BFF. Since Kevin was torn between Sloane and Olivia, Toby told him to close his eyes, imagine the woman he was in love with, and then think of the three sentences he would say to her. So he had it — and with that, he showed up to his ex-wife, Sophie’s house. This was our first time meeting present-day Sophie (Alexandra Breckenridge!), so yes, he married Kate’s best friend.

At the episode’s end, we also saw a little more of the kids at Jack’s funeral, appearing to be in their later teens.

