What’s Coming To Netflix In February 2017: ‘Twilight’ & More Must-Watch Movies & Shows

January is about to come to an end, so you know what that means: More new movies and TV shows are coming to Netflix! ‘Twilight,’ ‘Magic Mike,’ and Netflix originals like Drew Barrymore’s ‘Santa Clarita Diet’ are coming to Netlix in February 2017. Grab your popcorn and get ready to binge!



Available February 1

Ashley Madison: Sex, Lies, and Cyber Attacks (2016)

Babe (1995)

Babe: Pig in the City (1998)

Balto (1995)

Balto 2: Wolf Quest (2001)

Balto 3: Wings of Change (2004)

Contact (1997)

Corpse Bride (2005)

Disney’s Finding Dory (2016)

Eleven P.M. (1928)

From This Day Forward: A Trans Love Story (2016)

Gun Runners (2015)

Hell-Bound Train (1930)

Highly Strung (2015)

Hot Biskits (1931)

I Am Sun Mu (2016)

Invincible (2006)

Les beaux malaises: Season 1-4 (2014)

Magic Mike (2012)

Masha’s Spooky Stories: Season 1 (2012)

Mother with a Gun (2016)

Paris Is Burning (1990)

Project X (1987)

Silver Streak (1976)

The Blair Witch Project (1990)

The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, the Witch & the Wardrobe (2005)

The Five Heartbeats (1995)

The Furchester Hotel: Season 1-2 (2014)

The Girl from Chicago (1932)

The Longest Day (1962)

The Nightmare Before Christmas (1993)

Twilight (2008)

Women in Gold (2015)

Available February 2

American Crime Story: The People v. O.J. Simpson (2016)

Frequency: Season 1



Available February 3, 2017

Daniel Sosa: Sosafado — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Imperial Dreams — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Santa Clarita Diet – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available February 4, 2017

Superbad (2007)

Available February 5, 2017

Elvira I Will Give You My Life but I’m Using It (2014)

Los herederos (2015)

Available February 6, 2017

Girls Lost (2015)

Me, Myself and Her (2015)

Available February 7, 2017

Michael Bolton’s Big, Sexy Valentine’s Day Special –NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available February 8, 2017

Tiempos Felices (2014)

Girl Asleep (2015)



Available February 10, 2017

Abstract: The Art of Design

David Brent: Life on the Road — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

There are also a number of movies leaving Netflix in February, including Clueless, Legally Blonde, Justin Bieber’s Believe, Elizabeth, Save the Last Dance, Girls Just Want To Have Fun, Frida, Sahara, and more.

HollywoodLifers, what movie or TV show are you most excited about coming to Netflix? Let us know!