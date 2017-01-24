Cervical Cancer: 5 Things To Know About Erin Andrew’s Struggle

Courtesy of Wade Payne/Invision/AP

Erin Andrews revealed in a shocking interview on Jan. 24 that she underwent multiple secret surgeries for cervical cancer in the autumn of 2016. In light of Erin’s admission, here are five things to know about cervical cancer.

1. It’s a serious type of cancer that occurs in the cervix.

Cervical cancer can be caused by an STD, human papilloma virus (HPV). Fortunately it can be prevented if detected and treated early. Each year, an estimated 12,000 women in the US are diagnosed with it, and approximately 4,000 women die of it.

2. Middle-aged women with certain types of HPV, or a history of the cancer, are the people who face the highest risk.

Smokers or people with immune system issues or infections like chlamydia can also increase the risk. The average age for people with the cancer is 48, and it barely ever affects people under 20.

3. There are many things you can do to protect yourself from cervical cancer.

Health professionals encourage you to get regular pap tests, which can help your health care provider identify pre-cancerous signs. You can also get the HPV vaccine, which protects you against the high-risk type of HPV that causes most cervical cancer cases. Furthermore, stop smoking if you do so, because it’s a big contributor. Above all, keep an open dialogue with your doctor, and don’t be afraid to ask questions.

4. It has several harsh symptoms.

Early signs of cervical cancer may include abnormal bleeding or watery discharge, and heavier-than-usual periods. Bleeding can also occur after sex. Advanced cancer symptoms can include problems urinating, swollen legs and pelvic pain.

5. There are multiple options for treatment.

The most common forms of treatment are chemotherapy, surgery and radiation therapy. Surgical treatment might include a hysterectomy, when the uterus is removed. Erin Andrews underwent two surgeries, and though she didn’t reveal exactly what procedures she had done, she did share that after her second operation, doctors told her radiation and chemotherapy wouldn’t be necessary.

