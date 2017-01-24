Serena Williams Vs. Johanna Konta Live Stream: Watch The Australian Open Online

Rex/Shutterstock

Though Serena Williams is no longer ranked No. 1, she’s playing like the best tennis star in the world. She faces Johanna Konta in the quarterfinals of the Australian Open on Jan. 24, so don’t dare miss it when Serena hits the court.

It seems like Serena Williams, 25, is back to her dominating ways. She has been plowing through the 2017 Australian Open, leading her to face Johanna Konta, 25, in the tournament’s quarterfinals. Can Serena keep the comeback going, or will she find another housebreaking loss at the end of Johanna’s racket? This game is set for 7:00 PM ET so make sure to catch every single serve, ace and volley!

Sports fans can watch this match courtesy of ESPN’s official live stream (after they enter in their cable information.) CLICK HERE TO WATCH THE SERENA WILLIAMS VS. JOHANNA KONTA LIVE STREAM

Much like her sister, Venus Williams, 36, Serena has been dispatching her opponents in two-straight sets in each match. She sent Belina Bencic, 19, back to Switzerland, 6-6, 6-3. Lucie Safarova, 29, was beaten, 6-3, 6-4, while American Nicole Gibbs was turned away, 6-1, 6-3. After getting Barbora Strycova, 7-5, 6-4, Serena made it back to the quarterfinals.

Of course, it hasn’t been easy. She struggled to win the first set against Barbora and her constant foe – unforced errors – have haunted her. Still, she keeps winning and she refuses to lose her positive attitude. “It was a really good match for me, and I’m glad I got through it,” she said, according to ESPN.

Yet, Jo might have a secret weapon in her back pocket: her coach, Wim Fissette. The 36-year-old former-player has coached four players who have been able to defeat Serena: Kim Clijsters, 33, beat her at the US Open in 2009; Sabine Lisicki, 27, took her out of Wimbledon in 2013; Simona Halep, 25, took the WTA Championship from Serena in 2014; and Victoria Azarenka, 27, beat Serena in the final of the Indian Wells tournament.

“”I feel very happy I can say I have beaten Serena with four different players,” Wim said, according to ESPN. “And the most important thing is to really make my players feel they can beat her, that she is not unbeatable, because she is not.”

Who do you want to win this game, HollywoodLifers? Do you think Serena will advance to the semis? Do you think she will win this tournament?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.