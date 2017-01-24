Roger Federer Vs. Mischa Zverev Live Stream: Watch The Australian Open Online

Rex/Shutterstock

Roger Federer has fought his way to the quarterfinals of the 2017 Australian Open, but on Jan. 24, he faces Mischa Zverev, the man who eliminated Andy Murray. One of these men will advance to the semis so don’t miss this match!

Welcome back, Roger Federer. The 35-year-old has come back from an injury that put him on the shelf for six months, working hard to get to the back-8 of the Australian Open. Roger has won this tournament four times – can he make it five? He may not get a chance, as Mischa Zverev, 29, might add another upset to his list. The game is set for 3:00 AM ET, so start the day with some sport!

3 hours, 24 minutes. That’s how long it took Roger to fight off a Kei Nishikori, 27, in a tennis match that went five sets (instead of the usual 3.) Roger recovered from a 5-1 deficit in the opening set, according to The New York Times, to recover and fight his way to victory. At the end of this marathon, Roger had succeeded in putting Kei away, 6-7(4), 6-4, 6-1, 4-6, 6-3. This amazing feat had many thinking that the Roger of old was back.

“The last shot, when it didn’t come back, it was an enormous joy,” Roger said, relieved that he survived such a massive test. Now, he heads on to play Mischa, the 50th-ranked player. “Of course, I’m the big favorite in this match. But I prefer to be the favorite. I did it for years and years. It makes me feel comfortable,” Roger said.

His overconfidence might be his downfall. Mischa ousted Andy Murray, 29, in four sets in the Round of 16. Mischa drew first blood, taking the initial set, 7-5. Andy recovered in the second, but then Mischa sent the defending Australian Open men’s champion packing.

Considering that Mischa’s brother, Sascha Zverev, 19, defeated Roger in the semifinals of the 2016 Halle Open. Maybe the baby bro passed on some secrets on how Mischa could defeat what many consider to be the best player in the game?

