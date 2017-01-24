Rafael Nadal Vs. Milos Raonic Live Stream: Watch The 2017 Australian Open Quarterfinals

REX/Shutterstock

Match point! Spanish tennis veteran Rafael Nadal will be facing the strong swings of Canadian stud Milos Raonic in the 2017 Australian Open quarterfinals. Don’t miss this exciting duel on Jan. 24th at 7pm EST live from Melbourne and watch it online here!

This Australian Open quarterfinals match is a duel tennis fans have been waiting to see for years. Rafael Nadal, 30, will employ his mastery of the baseline in a further test of his endurance while Milos Raonic, 26, will use his new maturity and volley skills to impose his will on the elder statesmen. Milos has the stronger, quicker serve which may cause Rafael some problems so it will be interesting to see how these two masterful tacticians strategize their game plan. Don’t miss a single volley and watch the entire match online here. CLICK HERE TO WATCH RAFAEL NADAL VS. MILOS RAONIC ONLINE.

In some ways, it’s a match-up straight out of the annals of tennis history: classic base-liner, Rafael, versus a strong, aggressive attacker, Milos. But, due to the athletic ability of these two, it’ll be dialed up to a level rarely encountered. The added subplot of Rafa’s return — in tandem with Roger Federer‘s comeback (who’s busy tearing up the opposite site of the draw on his own quest) — makes this a match even a casual tennis fan would be a fool to miss. True tennis aficionados could quibble with the idea that Milos is a true serve and volleyer but how he handles the veteran in this Grand Slam will be exciting to see.

Coming into this match, Rafael is in the twilight of his career ranked 9th while Milos is a rising star sitting at the 3 spot. Rafael climbed over Frenchman Gael Monfils, needing only four sets in their fourth round meeting while Milos earned his spot in the quarters by dispatching another Spaniard, Roberto Bautista Agut also in 4 sets.

HollywoodLifers, who will you be rooting for in this epic match? Do you think Rafael has what it takes to overcome the fierce serve of Milos? Or do you think the Canadian is simply too strong to beat? Let us know who you think will be moving on to the semifinals!

