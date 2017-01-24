Oscar Nominations Live Stream — Watch 2017 Announcement Online

Courtesy of the Oscars

It’s that time! The nominations for the 89th Annual Academy Awards are set to be announced live today, Jan. 24. You can watch the live stream now starting at 8:18 a.m. ET to see if your favorite actors and movies get nominated!

Brie Larson, Jennifer Hudson, Emmanuel Lubezki, Jason Reitman, and Ken Watanabe will join Academy President Cheryl Boone Isaacs to reveal the 2017 Oscars nominations. The nominations will be unveiled at 5:18 a.m. PST/8:18 a.m. EST/1:18 p.m. GMT/9:18 p.m. CST via a global live stream on Oscar.com, Oscars.org, the Academy’s digital platforms, a satellite feed, and local broadcasters, including Good Morning America. CLICK TO WATCH!

The nominations are usually announced at a press conference with a live audience. This is the first year the Academy has decided to air the nominations during a global live stream.

Jimmy Kimmel will be hosting the 2017 Academy Awards. The ceremony will air live on ABC at 8:30 p.m. ET on Feb. 26. This will be Jimmy’s first time hosting the Oscars.

“The Oscars are in great hands with Jimmy,” Academy CEO Dawn Hudson said in a statement. “He is razor sharp, funny, and unpredictable, and has proven himself a master of live event television, which is perfect for our audience around the world.”

Critical darlings La La Land, Manchester By Sea, and Moonlight are expected to receive nominations. La La Land won a record-breaking 7 Golden Globe Awards at the Jan. 8. The Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone movie won every single award it was nominated for, so the musical is going to be a force to be reckoned with at the Oscars.

Who will get nominated? Who will get snubbed? It will all be revealed soon enough! HollywoodLife.com will be giving you all the latest on the Oscars!

