Paris Jackson Convinced Dad Michael Was Murdered: ‘It Was A Setup — It Was Bulls***’

It’s been 8 years since Michael Jackson’s untimely death, and his daughter, Paris said she and her family are convinced the legendary pop star was murdered. In a new interview, Jan. 24, she revealed that Michael used to hint ‘about people being out to get him.’ Read the shocking details that could answer a lot of questions about his tragic death.

Paris Jackson, 18, is convinced her father, Michael, who went into cardiac arrest and died in 2009, was murdered, she told Rolling Stone in a new interview, Jan. 24. Paris said that Micheal “would drop hints about people being out to get him.” Then, “at some point he was like, ‘They’re gonna kill me one day.'” However, she never identified who “they” actually were. But, how terrifying?!

“Absolutely,” Paris said about whether she thought her father was murdered or not. “… it’s obvious. All arrows point to that. It sounds like a total conspiracy theory and it sounds like bullshit, but all real fans and everybody in the family knows it. It was a setup. It was bullshit.” Wow. Those are some strong thoughts.

But, who would want the king of pop dead? — Well, according to Paris, “A lot of people.” And now, she wants justice. “I definitely do, but it’s a chess game. And I am trying to play the chess game the right way. And that’s all I can say about that right now.” Hmm…

There was one name that Paris wasn’t afraid to bring up when it came to her father’s death — that would be Michael’s doctor, [at the time of his death], Conrad Murray. The model blames Murray for her father’s dependency on the drug propofol [an anesthetic drug used on patients for relaxation before and during surgery or medical procedures], which led to Michael’s death. Murray was later convicted of involuntary manslaughter in the death of the singer in Nov. 2011.

In her candid interview, Paris also had some choice words for AEG [The Anschutz Entertainment Group] Live, a worldwide sporting and music entertainment presenter. The group handled the promotion of her father’s This Is It tour, his major comeback, in the months before his shocking death. They worked with Michael in the weeks leading up to his live shows to get him ready, however Paris believes the company overworked her father to death. Paris and her family lost a wrongful death suit against AEG Live in 2013. The Jackson family alleged that the entertainment group pressured Michael’s doctor, Conrad Murray, to keep him constantly working so he could complete his shows despite how tired he was.

As for how Paris deals with her father’s death, eight years later? — “They always say, ‘Time heals,'” she told the mag. “But it really doesn’t. You just get used to it. I live life with the mentality of ‘OK, I lost the only thing that has ever been important to me.’ So going forward, anything bad that happens can’t be nearly as bad as what happened before. So I can handle it.” So sad.

Michael died when Paris was just 11-years-old. Today, she claims that her father still visits her in her dreams. “I feel him with me all the time,” she told Rolling Stone. Paris even has nine tattoos, out of 50, that are dedicated to her late father.

