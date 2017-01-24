Lady Gaga Adding Tony Bennett To Join Her In Epic Super Bowl Halftime Show?

REX/Shutterstock

With a little help from her friends, Lady Gaga is determined to put on the best Super Bowl halftime show EVER! What’s her secret? Well, we’ve EXCLUSIVELY learned that Mother Monster might be asking Tony Bennett to join her on stage. Here’s the scoop!

When it comes to the Super Bowl halftime show, the more the merrier seems to be a good rule to follow. Regardless of whether or not you’re a football fan, the halftime performance is always something to look forward to. It’s basically America’s favorite concert! Lady Gaga, 30, has some HUGE shoes to fill following Beyonce and Katy Perry, so she’s looking to add Tony Bennett to the mix. “She wants Tony to join her on stage at one point,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

Other reports have also picked up this amazing news. Lady will undoubtedly be the main attraction as planned, with Tony following her as the lead-in, according to Ad Age. The two Grammy-winning recording artists have been friends for a LONG time, making their collaboration not so unexpected. You may remember that Gaga actually performed at Tony’s 90th birthday special. The “Poker Face” hitmaker rocked out on stage to remix of Frank Sinatra’s “The Lady And The Tramp” in a gorgeous grey gown.

The idea of performing at the Super Bowl must be nerve-wracking. Luckily, Gaga has some mentors who are giving her incredible advice. Did you know Katy Perry is helping her out? “Katy has been in contact with her for some advice on planning and nerves,” an insider told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “Katy hopes Gaga is even better than she was, she wants to always be tested because that is how they will grow as artists.” The “Roar” singer’s show totally blew our minds, but can Gaga do it even better? Guess we’ll find out soon!

HollywoodLifers, how do you feel about Gaga adding Tony to the halftime show?

