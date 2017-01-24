Tiny’s Not Crawling Back To T.I.: He Needs To Make First Move Toward Reconciling

FameFlyNet

Yay! Rapper T.I.’s estranged wife Tiny is opening the door for a reconciliation after dropping divorce papers on him. The downside for Tip is that he’s going to have to come groveling back into her good graces if he wants another chance with Tiny. We’ve got the details!

Tameka “Tiny” Harris, 41, is one strong woman and while she hasn’t called off her divorce from T.I. 36, she seems open to a reconciliation on her terms. She said during a live video on StreetVue TV Jan. 14 that, “No I’m not gonna go back to T.I. He need to come back to me, baby.” She kept things perfectly clear by reiterating that, “He need to come on back to me. I’m where I’m supposed to be at.” Tiny dropped divorce papers on T.I. back in Dec. 2016 after six years of marriage and fifteen years as a couple. Now that she’s put it out there officially that she might take him back if he begs for her forgiveness, we’re dying to see what the “About the Money” singer’s next move will be.

T.I. has remained totally tight-lipped about the split, even shutting down two Atlanta deejays who tried to ask him about it in an interview and he shot them down hard, saying, “That ain’t your business man.” He seems like he’s still so stung that Tiny would finally up and leave, so it’s got to be good news that she’s hinting she might take him back if he makes the first move.

As we previously told you EXCLUSIVELY, Tiny’s heart has been thawing out towards Tip and she’s rethinking the split. “Tiny’s just about to yank the divorce papers off the table. Fact is she loves Tip and was only trying to scare him to the bone by filing.” It’s so sad it came down to a divorce filing might to make these two finally see how precious their relationship is.

HollywoodLifers, do you think T.I. will come crawling back to Tiny to call off the divorce?

