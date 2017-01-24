‘This Is Us’ Spoilers: Major Clue About Jack’s Death & More In ‘Emotional’ Episode

The Jan. 24 episode of ‘This Is Us’ is going to be a big one. Creator Dan Fogelman reveals that we’ll learn a key ‘piece of information’ about Jack’s death in the episode and confirms that the puzzle pieces regarding his fate will begin to fall into place.

The episode starts out as a “really funny” episode, creator Dan Fogelman told Entertainment Weekly. But then “it packs a huge emotional wallop and piece of information into it” about Jack’s death.

“There’s a piece of information that comes out in this episode about his death,” Dan teased. “People have a lot of questions. Not all of them are going to be answered for quite some time, but in terms of starting to put together the peripheral puzzle pieces, one of them takes shape this week.”

The Jan. 24 episode flashes back to when the Big Three turn 10. Jack and Rebecca also talk about having a fourth child. The episode will feature a montage of Jack’s funeral, and we’ll likely find out when Jack died. His death has been the major mystery of season one, and fans are dying to find out what happened to the beloved character.

HollywoodLife.com talked EXCLUSIVELY to Milo Ventimiglia about what Jack’s death will mean for Kevin, Kate, and Randall. Kate’s weight has been a struggle for her since she was very young, and her father’s death may be the reason why it continues to be such a problem for her. “I think that the impact that everybody feels and the ripple from Jack’s death is going to be something that is going to be around for a while,” Milo told us.

This Is Us airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on NBC.

