‘This Is Us’: This Heartbreaking New Theory About Jack’s Death Will Floor You

The creators of ‘This Is Us’ have been pretty tight-lipped about Jack’s fate every since we first found out that he passes away. We currently have no idea when, where or how it’s going to happen. However, a haunting theory making the rounds on the internet may answer all those questions!

A This Is Us fan theory recently posted to Tumblr has us totally freaking out over how Jack (Milo Ventimiglia) might have died. The answer? He was killed in 9/11. WE KNOW. The theory points out the fact that Jack’s kids — Kate (Chrissy Metz), Kevin (Justin Hartley), and Randall (Sterling K. Brown) — all appear very nervous about plane travel. Not to mention the fact that Kevin (Justin Hartley) ended up smashing up the model airplanes that he and Jack built together over the years.

We are sure you are just as floored by this idea as we are because if that were Jack’s fate it’s just straight up heart-wrenching. To lose your father under any circumstances is a devastating, but to have him die in a national tragedy could completely traumatize you for the rest of your life.

Kate's reaction over Doofus being a scaredy-cat about the surgery makes me wonder if Jack's death was heart related? #ThisIsUs — Charlynn Rose Seidel (@oy_CharlynnRose) January 14, 2017

Other viewers have guessed that because Kate was very, very nervous about her beau Toby (Chris Sullivan) having issues with his heart, that Jack also suffered from a heart condition and maybe even died of a heart attack. While anyone would be worried about their beloved dealing with a scary condition, Kate got particularly upset when Toby at first refused to get surgery performed on his heart. “Kate’s reaction over Doofus being a scaredy-cat about the surgery makes me wonder if Jack’s death was heart related?” one fan wrote on Twitter. You make a good point!

The creators of the recently renewed show (for seasons 2 AND 3!) previously revealed that the Jan. 24 episode would be a big one in the story of Jack’s death but that it will be many more episodes until we find out everything!

