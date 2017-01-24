Selena Gomez & The Weeknd: Their Sexy Texts & Fun Hangouts Revealed

REX/Shutterstock

Cuties! Selena Gomez and The Weeknd just can’t get enough of each other in their blooming romance. We’ve got all the details on how they’ve been hanging out constantly and blowing up each other’s phones with flirty texts.

Aww! Things are still going strong for Selena Gomez, 24, and The Weeknd, 26, ever since they got caught on camera having a massive PDA session after a romantic dinner Jan. 10. “He really likes her. They text every day. They have a really sexy and flirty relationship” a source tells E! News. “They laugh and like each other’s personalities,” the insider continues, adding that the pair is “hanging out” and growing closer in their sweet new relationship.

“As of now, they are just having fun and enjoying each other,” the source explains, revealing the romance is still in its early stages. That makes sense since The Weeknd — real name Abel Tesfaye — just got out of a long relationship with model Bella Hadid, 20, in Nov. 2016. Even we were shocked that he jumped into seeing someone new so fast, especially with someone as high-profile as Selena.

Another source tells the outlet that, “He thinks she is extremely talented and sexy.” Well heck yes she is! Just take one look at that amazing bare booty photo where she was wearing a little gold thong! Selena has been on the market for a while ever since things with Justin Bieber, 22, never worked out. She’s such a total catch and Abel is a smart guy to see all that she has to offer. The two have been friendly ever since they performed at the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show together in 2015, but he was a taken man back then. Now he’s finally free and making the most of his time with Selena.

HollywoodLifers, do you think Selena and The Weeknd will stay together for a while? Or is this going to be a quick fling.

JavaScript is required to load the comments.