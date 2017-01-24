The Weeknd’s ‘Cherishing’ Selena Gomez & Begging Her To Join Him On Tour

REX/Shutterstock

Aww! The Weeknd loves every single moment that he spends with Selena Gomez, which is why HollywoodLife.com has EXCLUSIVELY learned he wants her to join him on tour. He wants to be able to serenade her EVERY night. Isn’t that so romantic?!

“The Weeknd knows how much Selena [Gomez] loves being on stage and in front of her faithful fans, so he’s asked her to join him on a few of his upcoming tour dates as a surprise guest. The catch is, he doesn’t want her to perform — he just wants her to walk out so he can serenade her with some new words that he’s written just for her. They’ve made big impressions on each other and are really into one another. He also wants his fans to know that she’s his girl and the real deal. It’s been a while since he’s felt so captivated by a woman and he’s cherishing every moment with Selena,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

Wow — this says a lot. Not only does he clearly care about Selena Gomez A LOT, but if it’s “been a while” since he’s felt this way, then he likes Selena a lot more than he ever liked his ex, Bella Hadid. After all, he broke up with Bella JUST BEFORE getting together with Selena. So if it’s “been a while,” then he wasn’t captivated by Bella at all. Poor girl.

And we can just imagine The Weeknd serenading Selena on stage each night — it’d be the most romantic thing EVER! We just hope Selena takes The Weeknd up on his offer. That way, we — and fans — can get a closer look at their love in person.

