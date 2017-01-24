‘Teen Wolf’ Recap: Lydia’s Memories Of Stiles Lead The Pack Closer To Him

The Jan. 24 episode of ‘Teen Wolf’ was all about memories. Scott, Malia, and Lydia risk their lives to remember everything about Stiles, but it’s Lydia’s connection to Stiles that may be the thing that brings him back to the pack.

Scott, Lydia, and Malia are going to dangerous lengths to bring back their memories of Stiles. They’re willing to freeze themselves so they can slow their heart rate that will put them in a trance-like state.

Liam and Stilinski are trying to distract the Ghost Riders long enough so Scott, Lydia, and Malia can get this done. When they arrive at the police station, everyone’s gone. Everyone except Theo. He yells at Stilinski to let him out of the cell. They need his help now more than ever. Stilinski agrees to let him out, but if Theo tries anything, he’ll put multiple bullets in Theo’s head.

“I’m an atheist,” Theo seethes. “Fire at will.”

Theo gets antsy and tries to grab the keys from Stilinski. Before he lets Theo out, Stilinski wants Theo to tell him one thing he knows about Stiles. Stilinski begins to walk away and that’s when Theo spits out, “He was smart! He was smart enough not to trust me.”

The three of them walk out totally prepared to take on about five Ghost Riders. When they open the door, there are TONS of Ghost Riders. One of them takes out Stilinski instantly. OMG! Liam and Theo bolt from the scene, desperate to escape. Theo admits that he’s only on Liam’s side as long as it helps him. They go to the hospital, and the second Theo walks in the door, he starts hearing his sister’s voice again.

The Ghost Riders show up, and Liam and Theo go to war with them. They put up a good fight. Theo kills one, but faces the wrath of another. Liam saves Theo by shooting the Ghost Rider with one of their own guns. Theo and Liam almost fist bump, but more Ghost Riders arrive. Theo realizes someone has to make a sacrifice, and he decides it’s him. He runs head-on into the Ghost Riders to fight, leaving Liam behind to get to Scott. Liam overhears the fight through the elevator doors, and then there’s silence. Theo’s gone.

Finding Memories

Scott is the first one to try his plan. After a few minutes of suffering, Scott is in a trance. He nearly falls asleep, but Lydia and Malia beg him to stay awake. He begin remembering Stiles, starting when he had just turned into a werewolf. Stiles was angry at him for kissing Lydia, his one true love. Stiles handcuffed Scott to a radiator because of that and to protect him against the impending full moon.

He begins to remember all memories, the good and bad. The memories consume him. Lydia figures out they have to think of this more as hypnosis. Scott imagines the memories all behind each lockers in the high school. Suddenly, he’s in the school and opens the locker. He doesn’t know what to do. Lydia pleads with him to find another memory.

Malia believes it’s more than just remembering memories. Scott needs to make an emotional connection like Stilinski did. Malia starts talking to Scott about Stiles wanting to find an apartment with him after graduation. Malia remembers saying to Stiles that it’s not always a good idea to live with your best friend, but Stiles said they were more than friends. They’re practically brothers.

Scott opens another locker and there’s a signal flare. He remembers that moment in season 3 when Stiles makes that speech: “Scott, just listen to me. You’re not no one. You’re someone. You’re my best friend. I need you. Scott, you’re my brother.”

And now I’m sobbing.

Stiles, Stiles, Stiles

Suddenly, Scott is pulled from the memory. Lydia and Malia had to let him out of the freezing chamber or he was going to die. Malia wants to go next. Stiles was the first person Malia truly connected with in a long time. Once Malia is inside, her minds takes her to the Beacon Hills library. She remembers when they met at Eichen House, when Stiles wouldn’t leave even though she was turning, and when he refused to leave her behind.

Her body begins to freeze and she wakes up. Something’s going on outside. Scott and Malia want Lydia to go next, but she knows she wouldn’t survive two seconds in the freezing chamber. But Scott and Malia know Lydia is the key to Stiles.

“I was also remembering the two of you together,” Scott tells her. “I don’t think anyone had the connection you guys had.” Malia’s upset at what Scott says, but she knows it’s true.

‘That’s When It All Changed’

Since they can’t put her in the freezing chamber, Scott and Malia have to actually hypnotize Lydia. Once she’s under, her memories play out like they’re on a TV, with her pressing the remote. Lydia’s brought back to the dance.

Then she’s transported to the moment it all changed for Stiles and Lydia — when she kissed him in the locker room. Once she remembers the kiss, everything else comes flooding back. “That’s when it happened,” she tearfully says. Scott asks her, “What happened?”

“When I kissed him, that’s when it all changed,” she continues. “I saw him. I was there. I was the last person to see him. The Ghost Riders. They took him.”

YES. FINALLY. LYDIA REMEMBERS THAT STILES PROFESSED HIS LOVE FOR HER RIGHT BEFORE HE WAS TAKEN.

But there’s something else she remembers. “I never said it back,” she says. “I never said it back.”

They’re all snapped back to reality when they hear something. Lydia walks over to a door and opens it. In front of her, she sees a tunnel and a blinding white light coming from the distance. There’s also a man walking towards her, Scott and Malia. “Stiles?” she calls out. IT BETTER BE STILES. THAT’S ALL I’M GOING TO SAY!

HollywoodLifers, what did you think of tonight's episode of Teen Wolf? Do you think that's Stiles? Let us know!