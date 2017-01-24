‘Flip Or Flop’ Crew ‘Walking On Eggshells’ As Tarek & Christina El Moussa Clash

Tarek, 35, and Christina El Moussa‘s split has been anything but amicable, so shooting their HGTV show Flip or Flop has made life a living Hell for those on set of the program. “Tarek and Christina are still filming and flipping homes together despite their divorce, however they are simply not comfortable together. The tension on set is high and the entire crew is walking on eggshells every time Tarek and Christina are on location together,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

“Tarek and Christina are not in a good place and do everything they can to avoid each other. When not working, they spend as little time together as possible. There is some bad blood and at this point there seems to be no chance of reconciliation,” our insider adds. Things were already awkward for the pair as they had secretly had split up in May 2016, but when Tarek filed divorce papers Jan. 9 asking Christina, 33, for spousal support is when things seemed to really take a downhill turn.

A spokesperson for HGTV has confirmed to HollywoodLife.com that the show is still rolling along and new episodes are in the pipeline, telling us, “We are currently in production for Season seven of Flip or Flop, with the new episodes slated to air on HGTV this summer. Ultimately, the production timeline is dependent on construction schedules and final sales of the featured homes.”

“We admire and appreciate Tarek and Christina’s great work on Flip or Flop. When it comes to matters related to their own family, we respect their privacy and honor any decision that works best for them and their children. HGTV is currently airing episodes of Flip or Flop and the series will continue production as scheduled,” the rep added. Well, the good news is we will be getting more of the show, but it seems like how much longer it stays in production depends on whether or not Tarek and Christina can stand being around each other.

