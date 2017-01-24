‘L&HH’ Stevie J Reveals He’s ‘Done’ Breaking Women’s Hearts: Has He Settled Down?

REX/Shutterstock

Maybe a leopard can change its spots after all. In an EXCLUSIVE interview with HollywoodLife.com, ‘Love & Hip Hop’ star Stevie J revealed that he’s ‘done’ breaking women’s hearts. Could he finally be settling down? Read on to find out!

Well, this is a pleasant surprise. After toying with Joseline Hernandez‘s, 30, heart for so many years, Stevie J, 45, is finally hanging up his womanizing ways. “I’m done with all the shenanigans,” he told HollywoodLife.com in an EXCLUSIVE interview. “I want to be a family man, a loving father, and a great friend. No more playing games with women or being manipulative, condescending, or being Mr. Loverboy. I wrote the book on being a player and it’s time to change lanes and evolve.” WOW!

This new revelation is seriously music to our eyes, especially now that baby momma Joseline welcomed an adorable girl named Bonnie on Dec. 28. Stevie has a total of SIX kids with multiple women, so it’s time to get serious about being a father and a role model. The musician-turned record producer has been bonding with Bonnie like crazy, taking naps with her and posting cute pictures to Instagram. That being said, he hasn’t always been the most supportive partner to Joseline.

The former Love & Hip Hop couple were at each other’s throats before Bonnie’s birth, but now that she’s arrived, their main focus has become co-parenting. It seems like their relationship is on the mend now that Stevie has dropped the defamation suit. “I purposely et it get dismissed because I want to keep things with Joseline positive for the sake of our co-parenting arrangement with our newborn daughter Bonnie Bella,” he told us in a previous EXCLUSIVE interview. Even Joseline is singing a happier tune these days as she was spotted drinking and dancing the night away in a sexy sheer body suit on Jan. 17. Things are looking up!

HollywoodLifers, are you glad that Stevie is settling down and giving up the bachelor lifestyle?

