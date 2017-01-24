Snapchat Update: Everything You Need To Know About The New, Easier Friend Search

Courtesy of Snapchat

Snapchat just rolled out a cool update on Jan. 23, and the new features might seem confusing at first, but we’ve broken it down right here. Find out about the profile changes, how to use the new search bar and other details about the update right here!

Snapchat now allows you to search for your friends using a search bar, and you no longer need to know their handle or Snap code. Simply click the search bar when you’re in Snap mode, and a list of friends that you often talk to will pop up, plus contact suggestions. You can also search for your favorite brands and Stories. So awesome!

The Best Friends feature is also back — they’ll show up at the top of your Friends list. Yay! Plus, Bitmojis are now front and center, and you’ll see your avatar in the upper corner when on the Camera screen.

Finally, adding to public Stories has also been updated — previously, you had to pick which Story you wanted to add to, but now you just check the box next to “Our Story” and Snapchat picks which one it will use your Snap for.

So far, user response to the updates has been…mixed. “Not a fan of the new snapchat update,” @_MeganLambert tweeted. “Do not update snapchat, it looks soooooooo dumb,” ‏@The17thSteven agreed. Others don’t think it’s that bad, though. “I like the new sc update,” ‏one user tweeted. “Am I the only one who thinks the Snapchat update looks good?” another agreed.

Of course, we are humans, so it’s our job to be annoyed by updates, then eventually get used to them just in time for it to change all over again. Such is life.

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of the Snapchat update? Tell us!

