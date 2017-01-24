It wouldn’t be a Skittles commercial if it weren’t equally sweet and utterly bonkers. In a new ad, set to air during Super Bowl 51 on Feb. 5, a young romantic ends up wooing his crush, her grandmother and so many more. It’s so weird, you have to see it to believe it.

Skittles commercials may be odd, bizarre and somewhat confusing, but at least they’re unforgettable. The new spot, titled, “Romance,” shows a young would-be-Romeo standing outside a girl’s window. He’s throwing Skittles, hoping to attract the attention of this “Katie,” and he does! He also gets the attention of everyone else in the house.

Katie, after catching a mouthful of Skittles, lets her father, mother and grandmother all get a midnight snack. Also, a burglar and the police officer chasing him also pause to get a mouthful of Skittles’ trademark fruity goodness. Then, there’s a random beaver out of nowhere, which raises more questions than it should. Is that Katie’s pet? Is he the police officer’s sidekick? Is he going to help this nameless paramour take Katie out on the date? Skittles, we need answers!

The spot, created by the adam&eveDDB ad agency in London, according to AdWeek, and the organization is best known for its holiday work with U.K. brands like John Lewis and Harvey Nichols. It seems they easily replicated the quirky humor that has become the staple of Skittles’ marketing campaign. Skittles and Snickers (both owned by the Wrigley brand) will also partake in an in-store promotion called The Candy Bowl, so expect the rainbow to be all over this year’s game.

Skittles was definitely going to make a return visit to the Super Bowl, considering that they had one of the more memorable spots of Super Bowl 50. While it was deemed “one of the worst” by AdWeek, seeing Steven Tyler, 68, teach his Skittles doppelganger how to sing sticks in a viewer’s mind. Will the Random Beaver dethrone the Aerosmith frontman as the best Skittles Super Bowl star? We’ll have to see.

It seems being weird and slightly confusing is a running theme for the commercials of Super Bowl 51. Tom Brady, 39, the New England Patriots quarterback who coincidentally will compete for the NFL championship, stars in an Intel commercial that features him yawning, brushing his teeth and eating a pancake off the floor. If these two spots are any indication, it’s going to get weird before the big game on Feb. 5.

What did you think about Skittles’ Super Bowl 51 commercial, HollywoodLifers? Did you think it was funny? Weird? Both?