Scott Disick Breaks Kourtney Kardashian’s Heart Again After Wild Time At Sundance

It wouldn’t be a day of the week if Scott Disick and Kourtney Kardashian weren’t having relationship issues. And even though the on-again, off-again couple is known for its ebb and flow, HollywoodLife.com has learned EXCLUSIVELY that Kourtney is ‘broken-hearted’ over Scott’s hard partying at the Sundance Film Festival.

Kourtney Kardashian might have finally hit her breaking point with Scott Disick. Following reports that Scott, 33, has been riding the party circuit with his boys at the Sundance Film Festival, a source close to the mother of three is opening up about what the future might hold for the on-again, off-again couple.

“Kourtney is broken-hearted and feels played by Scott for the millionth time and she is over it,” reveals a source EXCLUSIVELY to HollywoodLife.com. “It wasn’t enough that Scott disappeared on Kim [Kardashian] during their recent trip to Dubai, but now Scott is on his own vacation again at Sundance.”

Just last week, the oldest Kardashian sister shared a cryptic Instagram post that had us scratching our heads. Along with a photo of herself looking pensive, Kourtney captioned the image with a lyric from The Weeknd‘s song “Attention.” “Tell me how to love, it’s been so long,” she wrote… leading fans to speculate the 37-year-old reality star was talking about the father of her children.

“Kourt loves Scott so much and they have such a great time together when things are going well… but Scott never fails to leave Kourtney and the kids to indulge in his own selfish behaviors,” explains our source. “Scott has disappointed her and the kids once again by not being present lately and Kourtney simply does not know what to do. She feels stuck in this terribly unhealthy cycle with the father of her children but her strong love and bond for him prevents her from finding a healthy way to stop the madness.”

HollywoodLifers, when will the back and forth finally come to an end? Do you think this will actually be Kourtney’s last straw with Scott?

