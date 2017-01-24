Savannah Chrisley’s Dad Todd Will Be ‘Even More Over Protective’ After Scary Car Accident

REX/Shutterstock

Todd Chrisley isn’t going to let any more harm come to his little girl! After his daughter, Savannah, suffered a terrible car accident, a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY that the reality star plans to be ‘even more protective.’ Here’s the scoop!

It’s been a rough week for the Chrisley family! Last week we reported that Savannah Chrisley, 19, was in a terrible car accident in which she fractured her vertebrae. Like any caring father, it’s understandable that Todd Chrisley, 47, plans to be extra vigilant after the accident. The Chrisley Knows Best star “is now going to be even more over protective of her after this accident,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

@savannahchrisley why do you always push me further out of the picture ? Jealousy is an evil emotion. 😝😝😝 A photo posted by Todd Chrisley (@toddchrisley) on Jan 10, 2017 at 7:06pm PST

In this case, it seems that father knows best! “He has been constantly checking in on her, which any good father would do,” the source continues. “The family and Savannah think he will overdue it until she’s back to 100%. It makes her laugh but also makes her dread what is yet to come.” Good thing laughter is the best medicine right?

The beauty queen’s accident was extremely serious as she lost control of her car and crashed into a guardrail on the morning of Jan. 16. Savannah was attempting to fix her floor mat because it was caught under the gas pedal. Not only did she hurt her vertebrae, she also sustained bruises and burns from when the airbags depleted.

The Belmont College student has a six-week recovery period ahead of her that may possibly cause severe nerve damage to the neck area if not handled properly. With all of this going on, it makes sense that her father feels the need to keep an even tighter watch.

