Courtesy of TMZ

Look who’s back! Ronda Rousey hasn’t been seen since her comeback was stopped cold at UFC 207, courtesy of Amanda Nunes’s fists. Now, Ronda has resurfaced and where she was spotted may have people thinking twice before challenging her to a fight!

Though Ronda Rousey, 29, may no longer be undefeated, she’s still a woman nobody should mess with. That especially is the case now, as Ronda reportedly applied for a concealed carry permit at a Las Vegas gun store on Jan. 22, according to TMZ. News for Ronda’s haters: not only is she a threat in hand-to-hand combat, but she also may be packing heat!

Ronda’s trip to the Nevada store was the first time she was spotted since Amanda Nunes, 28, ruined her comeback by knocking her out at UFC 207. Ronda wasn’t alone, as she was joined by her boyfriend, fellow UFC fighter Travis Browne, 34. The two hit up The Range 702, gun-enthusiastic eye-witnesses tell TMZ. During this visit, Ronda reportedly took a special course that’s required for someone to get a concealed carry permit.

She also fired off a few rounds in the store’s shooting range, which was also a required part of her permit application. Ronda’s firearm of choice was a blue Glock 43 9mm pistol, according to TMZ, but there’s no word if she hit the bull’s-eye or not. Once she applies for the permit, Ronda will now have to wait around 90 days until it comes in the mail. Three months is a long time to wait, but fools shouldn’t try to pick a fight with her. She may not be armed (or the unstoppable force she used to be,) but she’s still considered dangerous.

After losing her shot to reclaim the UFC Women’s bantamweight championship on Dec. 31, 2016, a “devastated” Ronda withdrew from the public eye. She finally broke her silence on Jan. 9, sharing a quote by J.K. Rowling, 51, about rebuilding her life after hitting “rock bottom.”

It seems that exercising her Second Amendment rights is part of Ronda’s reconstruction efforts. Along with making use of her constitutional right to bear arms, Ronda might want to protect herself from any potential home invasion. After all, her house out in Venice, California was a target of graffiti on Jan. 9, as vandals tagged her walls with black paint. If the vandals try to break in, Ronda will be able to defend herself — just in case.

What do you think about Ronda reportedly getting a concealed carry permit, HollywoodLifers? Do you think she’ll ever fight again?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.