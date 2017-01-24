‘RHOBH’ Recap: Eden Questions Kim’s Sobriety & Lisa Rinna Reveals Her Bag Of Pills

Courtesy of Bravo!

Is it safe to say Eden’s a bit creepy? We totally understand she’s worried about Kim Richards, but the way she stared at Kyle’s sister on the Jan. 24 episode of ‘RHOBH’ while at Dorit’s house seemed super awkward. We’re not alone in our thinking, right?!

Don’t get us wrong — we’re all for the drama on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, but Eden Sassoon seems like she’s stalking Kim Richards. Anything that comes out of Kim’s mouth intrigues Eden. But not in a good way. Instead, she sees it as a sign that Kim’s about to fall off the wagon. And Eden voiced these concerns to just about everyone on the Jan. 24 episode. First, she told Lisa Vanderpump — after revealing the most awkward breakup story we’ve ever heard — and then, she shared the same sentiments with Lisa Rinna and Dorit over a round of smoothies. (Yes, smoothies.)

Eden is sober, but only when it comes to alcohol. However, she told Rinna and Dorit she’d be more than open to throwing some Xanax pills in their smoothies. And that’s when Lisa whipped out a sandwich bag FULL of pills. Apparently, she carries them around with her everywhere. A lot were vitamins, but others were up for debate.

Meanwhile Erika performed in Greece for her biggest crowd ever and it was a smashing success. Kyle was on hand to enjoy the show and engage in a sexy photo shoot with Erika afterwards. Then, they returned home to Beverly Hills just in time for PK’s birthday party.

Dorit actually surprised the ladies by having Boy George perform at the birthday party. It was a great party, but when Eden came face-to-face with Kim, she just stared at her and asked if she’s feeling any sort of anxiety that might serve as a trigger for her. (Awkward.) If you ask us, it’s only a matter of time before someone blows up on Eden. And by someone, we mean either Kim Kyle, or Lisa Vanderpump.

