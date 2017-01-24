In a super emotional episode of ‘Love & Hip Hop,’ Remy Ma & Papoose experienced a horrific tragedy — the loss of a pregnancy. And taking to Instagram, Remy got very real with her fans while thanking them for their support, but that’s not all. She also revealed her new plans to have a child! You’ll love her inspiring video message!

The Jan. 23 episode of Love & Hip Hop was an intense one to say the least. Not only was it revealed rapper Remy Ma, 36, and her husband Papoose, 38, were expecting their first child together, but later in the episode it showed Remy suffering a tragic miscarriage. Even worse, Remy had an ectopic pregnancy, which she said means she won’t be able to naturally have any kids moving forward either.

“It just seems like no matter what we do, like, all the worst stuff just happens. It doesn’t make sense,” Remy said in the episode as she clutched Papoose’s hand. “Everyone else’s baby is fine.” The artist later told cameras in a confessional interview, “I can’t have any more pregnancies naturally… I promised my husband that I’d give him the child that he’s been asking for since almost the day he met me, and…I can’t do that anymore! I can’t.”

But despite the devastation, Remy took to Instagram following the airing of the emotional episode and thanked her fans and “strong” husband for all their support during this extremely difficult time. “First, thank you to everyone that sent their congrats as well as condolences🙏🏽 This was a hard time for me & my husband & we thought long and hard before deciding to share this part of our lives with you all,” the star began her lengthy post.

“I was totally against it but in a fit of crying @papoosepapoose said ‘you are not the only one going thru this , we will get thru it’ …made me realize how many women like myself experience the same thing and don’t have a strong partner by their side to say it will be alright. So I’m here to tell anyone going thru a similar situation that it is not over and God has the last say so.”

Remy then took the opportunity to thank the hospital staff and her doctor, Dr. Razmzan, for being “super nice and respectful.” she added, “[You] did everything to ensure I was comfortable,” thanking Dr. Razmzan especially for performing her surgery at 5 a.m. and leaving her scarless. “THANK YOU,” she gushed. And with that, she gave fans a hint at what’s to come in terms of her future baby plans! “Don’t retire yet,” Remy “told” Dr. Razmzan, “Cuz once we find the right in vitro dr you have to deliver my babies 😘.” Aw!

We love that Remy and Papoose still seem to be keeping hope alive after so much sadness. There’s no doubt they’re determined to start that family of theirs, and it looks like they’ll be turning to in vitro fertilization to make their baby dreams come true!

