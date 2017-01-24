Paris Jackson: I Tried Suicide ‘Multiple Times’ After I Was Sexually Assaulted At 14

Courtesy of Rolling Stone, Rex/Shutterstock

This is terrible. Paris Jackson revealed that she tried to take her own life ‘multiple times’ after being sexually assaulted by a ‘complete stranger’ at the age of 14. The model also admitted that she underwent years of cyber-bullying and self-harming, in a new interview. You’re never going to believe the horrifying details inside her dark past…

In June 2013, Paris Jackson, 18, tried to kill herself after slitting her wrist and taking 20 Motrin pills. The model was suffering from depression and was consumed by a drug addiction, she admitted in a new interview with Rolling Stone, Jan. 24. This was just one of the many times she attempted suicide, partially due to the fact that she was sexually assaulted by a “complete stranger” at the young age of 14. That was the first time she uttered the horrifying act out loud. “I don’t wanna give too many details,” Paris said to the mag. “But it was not a good experience at all, and it was really hard for me, and, at the time, I didn’t tell anybody.” This is devastating.

As for her “multiple” attempts to take her own life, Paris said, “It was just self-hatred… low self-esteem, thinking that I couldn’t do anything right, not thinking I was worthy of living anymore.” OMG.

While we wish that her nightmare was over then and there, there were more grueling details about Paris’ terrifying past. She had been self-harming at the same time as her suicide attempts in 2013, and she had kept it a complete secret from her family and friends. Now, some of her 50 tattoos hide the scars and track marks from past drug use.

Paris also admitted that she was bullied online for six years about her looks. After the cyber attacks, she admitted that she finally understood her father, Michael Jackson‘s [1958-2009] plastic surgery woes. “The whole freedom-of-speech thing is great,” she said. “But I don’t think that our Founding Fathers predicted social media when they created all of these amendments and stuff.” To this day, Paris still deals with the cruelty social media presents in her life.

After years of being tortured by depression, drug use, dealing with the aftermath of a sexual assault, and self-harming, Paris is now sober and much happier, she told the mag. Although she relies on menthol cigarettes, Paris escaped her demons. After her last suicide attempt, she spent her sophomore year and half of her junior year of high school at a therapeutic school in Utah, she told Rolling Stone. “It was great for me,” Paris admitted. “I’m a completely different person [now].” We’re so happy to hear that.

Before attending the school, the beautiful blonde admitted that she was “crazy,” adding, “I was going through a lot of, like, teen angst. And I was also dealing with my depression and my anxiety without any help.” Paris confessed that she was prescribed the same antidepressants her father once took before his untimely death in 2009. However, she is not medicated anymore.

Now, Paris is comfortable in her own skin. Something that helps her deal with with her personal challenges is modeling. [The young star reportedly booked a major modeling gig with Chanel Jan. 19.] “I’ve had self-esteem issues for a really, really long time,” Paris, who has been trolled online about her looks since she was 12, confessed. “Plenty of people think I’m ugly, and plenty of people don’t. But there’s a moment when I’m modeling where I forget about my self-esteem issues and focus on what the photographer’s telling me – and I feel pretty.”

