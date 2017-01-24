Paris Jackson: I Tried Suicide ‘Multiple Times’ After I Was Sexually Assaulted At 14

Courtesy of Rolling Stone, Rex/Shutterstock

This is terrible. Paris Jackson revealed that she tried to take her own life ‘multiple times’ after being sexually assaulted by a ‘complete stranger’ at the age of 14. The model also admitted that she underwent years of cyber-bullying and self-harming, in a new interview. You’re never going to believe the horrifying details inside her dark past…

In June 2013, Paris Jackson, 18, tried to kill herself after slitting her wrist and taking 20 Motrin pills. The model was suffering from depression and was consumed by a drug addiction, she admitted in a new interview with Rolling Stone, Jan. 24. This was just one of the many times she attempted suicide, partially due to the fact that she was sexually assaulted by a “complete stranger” at the young age of 14. That was the first time she uttered the horrifying act out loud. “I don’t wanna give too many details,” Paris said. “But it was not a good experience at all, and it was really hard for me, and, at the time, I didn’t tell anybody.” This is devastating.

As for her “multiple” attempts to take her own life, Paris said, “It was just self-hatred… low self-esteem, thinking that I couldn’t do anything right, not thinking I was worthy of living anymore.” OMG.

While we wish that her nightmare was over, there were more grueling details about Paris’ terrifying past. She had been self-harming at the same time as her suicide attempts in 2013, and she had kept it a complete secret from her family and friends. Now, some of her 50 tattoos hide the scars and track marks from past drug use.

Paris also admitted that she was bullied online for six years about her looks. After the cyber attacks, she admitted that she finally understood her father, Michael Jackson‘s plastic surgery woes. “The whole freedom-of-speech thing is great,” she said. “But I don’t think that our Founding Fathers predicted social media when they created all of these amendments and stuff.” To this day, Paris still deals with the cruelty social media presents in her life.

