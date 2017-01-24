Paris Jackson’s Fears For Justin Bieber: He’ll Die Young Like My Dad Michael

REX/Shutterstock

Justin Bieber’s tour is promoted by AEG Live, and when his friend, Paris Jackson, found that out, she quickly grew worried. After all, her and her family believe the company was partially responsible for the death of Michael Jackson, and now, she fears the Biebs will suffer the same tragic fate.

AEG Live promoted Michael Jackson’s This Is It tour in the months before his death, working with him for several weeks to get ready for the live shows — and his daughter, Paris Jackson, believes, to this day, that these promoters are responsible for overworking him to death. “AEG Live does not treat their performers right,” she tells Rolling Stone. “They drain them dry and work them to death.”

Paris says she attended a Justin Bieber, 22, show on his recent tour and immediately became worried when she caught a glimpse of her ticket stub. “He was tired, going through the motions,” she recalls. “I looked at my ticket, saw AEG Live, and I thought back to how my dad was exhausted all the time but couldn’t sleep.”

Michael’s family lost a wrongful death lawsuit against AEG Live in 2013 — they alleged that the promoters pressured the singer’s doctor, Dr. Conrad Murray, into keeping him going so he could complete his upcoming shows, despite obvious exhaustion. However, the jury found there was enough evidence to conclude that Michael wanted Dr. Murray as his doctor as a personal choice. Eventually, Dr. Murray was convicted of involuntary manslaughter for giving Michael propofol, which he quickly became dependent on.

In her Rolling Stone interview, Paris is adamant that her father was murdered. “It’s obvious,” she says. “All arrows point to that. It sounds like a total conspiracy theory and it sounds like bulls***, but all real fans and everybody in the family knows it. It was a setup. It was bulls***.”

She doesn’t give a name when asked who might be behind the murder, but she vows to get justice for her dad someday. “It’s a chess game,” she explains. “And I am going to play the chess game the right way. And that’s all I can say about that right now.”

