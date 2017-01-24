Oscar Snubs 2017: Taraji P. Henson, ‘Deadpool’ & More Ignored By The Academy

The 2017 Oscar nominees were announced on Jan. 24, and some very notable names were left off the list. From Taraji P. Henson to Tom Hanks to Ryan Reynolds, these actors were shockingly snubbed by the Academy this year, and I’m not happy about it.

Taraji P. Henson wasn’t nominated for her role as Katherine Johnson in Hidden Figures. How?! Why?! Taraji led the movie with such a powerful performance. I’m not trying to shade Octavia Spencer in any way. I’m practically her number one fan, but Taraji deserved to get nominated as well. Annette Bening was also not recognized for her role in 20th Century Women, nor was Amy Adams for Arrival.

Okay, so how do you not nominated Tom Hanks? He’s the male Meryl Streep. He completely transformed into the role of Captain Chesley Sullenberger, who saved the lives of hundreds of passengers onboard a U.S. Airways fight when he had to make an emergency landing in the middle of the Hudson River in 2009. Tom’s vulnerable yet serious performance should have been recognized. I mean, Meryl for Florence Foster Jenkins? Really? She’s a national treasure, but that movie certainly wasn’t Oscar worthy.

Another shocking snub was Aaron Taylor-Johnson for Nocturnal Animals. The young actor won the Golden Globe for Best Supporting Actor in a Drama just a few weeks ago. My jaw hit the floor when Aaron was switched out for co-star Michael Shannon in the Supporting Actor category. Despite being surrounded by Oscar nominees like Michael, Amy Adams, and Jake Gyllenhaal, Aaron was the one who stood out the most in Nocturnal Animals.

Aaron completely immersed himself in the role of an insane serial killer who attacks the family of Jake’s character. After watching the Tom Ford film, you’ll never look at the soft-spoken Brit the same way again. His performance is riveting and absolutely terrifying.

Deadpool was not nominated for one single Oscar, and I’m furious about it. Seriously, Suicide Suicide and Passengers, get nominated but not Deadpool? Academy, you need to do better. Deadpool was one of the biggest movies of 2016 and changed the superhero movie game with its hilarious, filthy, and wildly fun spin. I know it was too much to ask for Ryan Reynolds to get nominated, but I’m still including him on my list of snubs because it’s my choice.

I’m really genuinely surprised that Martin Scorsese wasn’t nominated for Best Director for Silence. I feel like the director’s latest epic got lost in the shuffle, which is so unfortunate. Silence is a terrific and moving film that deserved to get more than just a Best Cinematography nod.

HollywoodLifers, which snub are you the most angry about? Let me know!