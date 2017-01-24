Oscar Nominees 2017: Ryan Gosling, Emma Stone & More — Full List

The nominations are in! The 2017 Oscar nominations were announced Jan. 24, and so many our favorites scored nods. Check out the full list to see if your favorites will be heading to the 89th Annual Academy Awards!

BEST PICTURE

Arrival

Fences

Hacksaw Ridge

Hell or High Water

Hidden Figures

La La Land

Lion

Manchester By The Sea

Moonlight

BEST ACTRESS IN A LEADING ROLE

Isabelle Huppert, Elle

Ruth Negga, Loving

Natalie Portman, Jackie

Emma Stone, La La Land

Meryl Streep, Florence Foster Jenkins

BEST ACTOR IN A LEADING ROLE

Casey Affleck, Manchester By The Sea

Andrew Garfield, Hacksaw Ridge

Ryan Gosling, La La Land

Viggo Mortensen, Captain Fantastic

Denzel Washington, Fences

BEST ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE

Viola Davis, Fences

Naomie Harris, Moonlight

Nicole Kidman, Lion

Octavia Spencer, Hidden Figures

Michelle Williams, Manchester By The Sea

BEST ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE

Mahershala Ali, Moonlight

Jeff Bridges, Hell or High Water

Lucas Hedges, Manchester by the Sea

Dev Patel, Lion

Michael Shannon, Nocturnal Animals

BEST DIRECTOR

Arrival

Hacksaw Ridge

La La Land

Manchester By The Sea

Moonlight

BEST VISUAL EFFECTS

Deepwater Horizon

Doctor Strange

The Jungle Book

Kubo & The Two Strings

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

BEST DOCUMENTARY FEATURE

Fire At Sea

I Am Not Your Negro

Life, Animated

OJ: Made In America

The 13th

BEST DOCUMENTARY SHORT SUBJECT

The White Helmets

Extremis

Watani: My Homeland

4.1. Miles

Joe’s Violin

BEST EDITING

Hacksaw Ridge

La La Land

Moonlight

BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN

Arrival

Fantastic Beasts

Hail, Caesar

Passengers

BEST ORIGINAL SCORE

Jackie

La La Land

Lion

Moonlight

Passengers

BEST FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM

Land of Mine

Tanna

A Man Called Ove

The Salesman

Toni Erdmann

BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

Hell or High Water

La La Land

The Lobster

Manchester By The Sea

20th Century Women

BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

Arrival

Fences

Hidden Figures

Lion

Moonlight

BEST ANIMATED MOVIE

Zootopia

Kubo & The Two Strings

Moana

The Red Turtle

My Life as a Zucchini

BEST ORIGINAL SONG

“How Far I’ll Go,” Moana

“City of Stars,” La La Land

“Audition (The Fools Who Dream), La La Land

“Can’t Stop The Feeling,” Trolls

“The Empty Chair,” Jim: The James Foley Story

ACHIEVEMENT IN MAKEUP & HAIRSTYLING

Star Trek Beyond

Suicide Squad

A Man Called Ove

BEST COSTUME DESIGN

Allied

Fantastic Beasts & Where To Find Them

Florence Foster Jenkins

La La Land

Jackie

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

Arrival

La La Land

Lion

Moonlight

Silence

SOUND EDITING

Arrival

Deepwater Horizon

Hacksaw Ridge

La La Land

Sully

SOUND MIXING

Arrival

Hacksaw Ridge

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

13 Hours

BEST ANIMATED SHORT FILM

Piper

Pearl

Borrowed Time

Pear Cider & Cigarettes

Blind Vaysha

