Oscar Nominees 2017: Ryan Gosling, Emma Stone & More — Full List

The nominations are in! The 2017 Oscar nominations were announced Jan. 24, and so many our favorites scored nods. Check out the full list to see if your favorites will be heading to the 89th Annual Academy Awards!
BEST PICTURE
Arrival
Fences
Hacksaw Ridge
Hell or High Water
Hidden Figures
La La Land
Lion
Manchester By The Sea
Moonlight
BEST ACTRESS IN A LEADING ROLE
Isabelle Huppert, Elle
Ruth Negga, Loving
Natalie Portman, Jackie
Emma Stone, La La Land
Meryl Streep, Florence Foster Jenkins
BEST ACTOR IN A LEADING ROLE
Casey Affleck, Manchester By The Sea
Andrew Garfield, Hacksaw Ridge
Ryan Gosling, La La Land
Viggo Mortensen, Captain Fantastic
Denzel Washington, Fences
BEST ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE
Viola Davis, Fences
Naomie Harris, Moonlight
Nicole Kidman, Lion
Octavia Spencer, Hidden Figures
Michelle Williams, Manchester By The Sea
BEST ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE
Mahershala Ali, Moonlight
Jeff Bridges, Hell or High Water
Lucas Hedges, Manchester by the Sea
Dev Patel, Lion
Michael Shannon, Nocturnal Animals
BEST DIRECTOR
Arrival
Hacksaw Ridge
La La Land
Manchester By The Sea
Moonlight
BEST VISUAL EFFECTS
Deepwater Horizon
Doctor Strange
The Jungle Book
Kubo & The Two Strings
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story
BEST DOCUMENTARY FEATURE
Fire At Sea
I Am Not Your Negro
Life, Animated
OJ: Made In America
The 13th
BEST DOCUMENTARY SHORT SUBJECT
The White Helmets
Extremis
Watani: My Homeland
4.1. Miles
Joe’s Violin
BEST EDITING
Hacksaw Ridge
La La Land
Moonlight
BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN
Arrival
Fantastic Beasts
Hail, Caesar
Passengers
BEST ORIGINAL SCORE
Jackie
La La Land
Lion
Moonlight
Passengers
BEST FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM
Land of Mine
Tanna
A Man Called Ove
The Salesman
Toni Erdmann
BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY
Hell or High Water
La La Land
The Lobster
Manchester By The Sea
20th Century Women
BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY
Arrival
Fences
Hidden Figures
Lion
Moonlight
BEST ANIMATED MOVIE
Zootopia
Kubo & The Two Strings
Moana
The Red Turtle
My Life as a Zucchini
BEST ORIGINAL SONG
“How Far I’ll Go,” Moana
“City of Stars,” La La Land
“Audition (The Fools Who Dream), La La Land
“Can’t Stop The Feeling,” Trolls
“The Empty Chair,” Jim: The James Foley Story
ACHIEVEMENT IN MAKEUP & HAIRSTYLING
Star Trek Beyond
Suicide Squad
A Man Called Ove
BEST COSTUME DESIGN
Allied
Fantastic Beasts & Where To Find Them
Florence Foster Jenkins
La La Land
Jackie
BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY
Arrival
La La Land
Lion
Moonlight
Silence
SOUND EDITING
Arrival
Deepwater Horizon
Hacksaw Ridge
La La Land
Sully
SOUND MIXING
Arrival
Hacksaw Ridge
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story
13 Hours
BEST ANIMATED SHORT FILM
Piper
Pearl
Borrowed Time
Pear Cider & Cigarettes
Blind Vaysha
