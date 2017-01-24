Olivia Munn Continues To Shade Aaron Rodgers’ Family By Liking Fans’ Instagram Disses

REX/Shutterstock

The drama continues between Olivia Munn and Aaron Rodgers and his family! After subtly shading the Rodgers clan in an Instagram post on Jan. 22, the actress took things to the next level by liking fan comments that blatantly dissed the fam. Ouch!

A new feature on Instagram allows you to ‘like’ comments written on your photos, and that’s just what Olivia Munn, 36, did when fans started flooding her social media post about the Green Bay Packers’ Jan. 22 loss with supportive comments.

“This team looked like a family this season- & Aaron Rodgers had a great year,” one commenter wrote. “Thank you for being his biggest supporter after his family caused so much negative distractions. Enjoy the off season.” Another wrote, “Thank you for standing by Aaron when his own family sold stories to the media in the recent weeks and tried very hard to wreck his momentum. He is lucky to have found you. Real love is a gift.” Screen grabs obtained by TerezOwens.com show that Olivia allegedly ‘liked’ these posts.

The comments were left on a photo Olivia posted of a handwritten note, in which she wrote, “So proud of this team. They faced a lot of adversity on and off the field, but battled to get this far. Thank you to those of you who encouraged and supported them by choosing to put out only *positive* energy. It helped them get this far.”

Her mention of ‘positive energy’ certainly seemed to be subtle shade at Aaron’s family, as this message came just days after his father did an interview with the New York Times, discussing their “complicated” relationship. The revelation that there’s a rift in this family came earlier in 2016, when his brother, Jordan Rodgers, appeared on The Bachelorette, and (somewhat) explained the situation to JoJo Fletcher.

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Olivia liking these comments on Instagram? Do you think she’s to blame for the family feud?

