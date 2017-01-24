Nicola Peltz Gushes Over ‘Angel’ Anwar Hadid: But Does She Get Along With Bella & Gigi?

Courtesy of Instagram

Things are heating up between Anwar Hadid and his older girlfriend, Nicola Peltz — and she had nothing but the nicest things to say about him in this new interview! She also revealed how she gets along with his super famous big sisters, Gigi and Bella Hadid. Is she in with the fam, or what!? Find out here!

Despite a five year age difference, Nicola Peltz, 22, and Anwar Hadid, 17, are very much an item. “We’re hanging out,” the actress told Women’s Wear Daily at the Sundance Film Festival. “Honestly, he’s an angel. He’s such an amazing person.”

Of course, Anwar comes from a well-known family — his mom is Yolanda Foster and his sisters are supermodels Gigi and Bella Hadid, 20. Luckily, Nicola seems to have passed the family test with flying colors, and she totally gushed over the gorgeous women in her interview.

“He comes from such an amazing family,” Nicola raved. “Gigi and Bella are so, so sweet. I just love his family so much. They’re feminine, strong girls. To have that around is amazing.” Gigi and Bella are both super close with their little bro, and considering Nicola is actually closer to their age than his, it’s not surprising that they’d have a good bond.

Nicola and Anwar were first linked earlier this month when they were photographed holding hands on a stroll in Beverly Hills. A closer look at her Instagram reveals that they were actually hanging out even before then, but it was Anwar who made the romance social media official by posting a PDA-filled photo of the pair on Jan. 21. In the pic, they have their arms wrapped around each other, while he’s holding a bouquet of white roses that he presumably brought for her. Awww!

