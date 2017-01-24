Brielle Biermann, Kylie Jenner, & More Challenging Kim Kardashian As New Belfie Queen

Courtesy of Instagram

Kim Kardashian has some competition when it comes to her reign as the #BelfieQueen! From her little sis Kylie Jenner to ‘Real Housewives Of Atlanta’ star Brielle Biermann, Kim better watch her back… literally! Check out who else is making a statement with their booty pics & reigning supreme as the belfie queen!

Kim Kardashian, 36, has been posting Instagrams of her famous rear-end before it was even a thing. Now, it is definitely a thing, and some other ladies are catching on to the trend with some bootylicious pics, rivaling Kim’s claim to fame!

Most notably, Kim’s little sister Kylie Jenner has taken to Instagram and Snapchat to show off her round derriere quite often. Taking after her older sisters, who truly all work the #belfie, Kylie shares pics of her rear-end in Calvin Klein undies, thongs, bathing suits, workout pants and body-con dresses. The lip mogul most recently shared a pic of her rocking classic Juicy sweatpants, with the signature Juicy on the butt. She’s got it down — the seductive pose, the pursed lips — all plays right out of Kim K’s book!

Also in the running for the #belfie reign is Ariel Winter who has shared some scandalous pics of her booty in short shorts and bathing suits! If you got it, flaunt and the Modern Family star isn’t holding back. Not long ago, Ariel shared a beach belfie while vacationing in Bora Bora. The 18-year-old showed off her backend and some tan lines while donning a black thong bathing suit. “Ya’ll, there are stingrays in the water,” she captioned the pic, showing her looking out over the top of a boat into the water. Um, we don’t think anyone is looking at the stingrays, Ariel!

Before the holidays, Kim Zolciak Biermann’s daughter, Brielle Biermann, displayed her booty on Instagram just before the holidays, making her stand out as a newcomer to the belfie gang. While Brielle has showed off her backend before, this time her butt paralleled that of Kim and her sisters. In an orange bikini, the side-view pic of Brielle in the Bahamas flash her round backside in a thong.

This trend is definitely catching on, too, with Lea Michele, J.Lo, Bella Hadid, Jordyn Woods and more posting their own belfies!

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of the belfie trend? Who do YOU think reigns supreme as the Queen of the Belfie?!

