Meghan Markle Dazzles In A Wedding Gown On ‘Suits’: Prepping For Prince Harry?

We are just one day from the return of ‘Suits’, Jan. 25, and we’re officially freaking out! Why? — Well, Meghan Markle rocks a wedding dress in the show’s latest trailer, and we can’t help but think about her real life romance with Prince Harry! Is she ready for the real thing? You can be the judge of that…

Meghan Markle, 35, looks like she was meant to walk down the aisle! The actress was snapped in a plunging, white wedding gown and the stunning snaps caused some fans to speculate that a royal wedding was on the horizon. However, don’t get your hopes up just yet — Meghan rocked the breathtaking gown for the second half of the sixth season of Suits, returning Jan. 25. Although everyone is dying to find out if she will ever make it to the alter [on the show], her gorgeous gown has us thinking that she could be getting ready for a real life “I do” with boyfriend, Prince Harry, 32!

In the new trailer for Suits, Meghan’s character, Rachel Zane, is left at the alter by Michael Ross [played by Patrick J. Adams], a move we don’t think Prince Harry would ever pull. Come on, these two seem to be stronger than ever these days! Meghan has already met his sister-in-law, Kate Middleton, 35, and her 20-month-old daughter, Princess Charlotte, as reported by The Sun, Jan. 15. Not to mention, Harry’s apparently madly in love with Meghan!

Prince Harry and Meghan were first reported to be dating back in Oct. 2016, just four months after they met in Toronto, Canada. The two have reportedly been inseparable ever since, although Harry has been rather busy with his royal duties, and Meghan with her acting career.

But, the lovebirds seemingly manage to make time for each other no matter what it takes. The royal hunk reportedly whisked Meghan away on a romantic vacation to a remote town in Norway to see the Northern Lights, Jan. 6! SO cute! And, just before that, reports claimed that they enjoyed New Year’s Eve together in London, England! With the way these two are going, we’re thinking that 2017 could bring us a royal engagement!

