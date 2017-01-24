Big Mac Sauce: How You Can Own Your Own Bottle Of The Hard To Get Condiment

Courtesy of McDonald's

McDonald’s fans rejoice! The fast food chain is finally letting 10,000 customers get their hands on an entire bottle of their famous Big Mac sauce, and HollywoodLife.com has the details on how YOU can be one them!

Ba da ba ba bah, I’m lovin’ it! Long-running fast food chain McDonald’s is giving fans something that they have been dreaming about for a long time — The Big Mac Sauce! Today, Mickey D’s announced that they are giving away 10,000 limited edition bottles of the Big Mac Special Sauce to fans for the first time ever in the U.S.

Are you hungry yet? Bottles of the beloved sauce will be available on Jan. 26 at participating restaurants nationwide and on McDonald’s social media channels. Naturally, quantities of the delicious sauce will vary by location. If you really want the sauce, you must be ready to act fast and be prepared! Details on how and where customers can get their hands on a bottle will be released tomorrow, Jan. 25.

But wait, there’s more! If you haven’t heard, the Golden Arches recently announced “A Big Mac For Every Occasion,” which includes a Mac. Jr with one less layer of meat and cheese, and the Grand Mac with two 1/3 pound patties, and a larger sesame bun. Yummy! How we will decide?

Although many believe the creamy orange sauce is just 1000 Island dressing, over the years fans have been desperate to get their hungry paws on the sauce, even attempting to recreate the mixture. Websites such as Top Secret Recipes, even believe they have successfully created an authentic “copycat” recipe. Their recipe includes specific amounts of mayonnaise, French dressing, sweet pickle relish, minced white onion, granulated sugar, and salt.

Mike Haracz, the head chef at McDonald’s explains that they are releasing these limited editions of the sauce specifically for the fans. “We know there’s a lot of love for McDonald’s Big Mac special sauce and, in fact, actually found it’s the most talked about ingredient when it comes to the Big Mac,” the chef told Mashable. As for now, it seems that we don’t know what’s really in the sauce, but we hope we can get a official bottle for our yummy pleasure. Fingers crossed!

HollywoodLifers, are you going to be heading to McDonald’s on Jan. 27 to get some secret sauce? Let us know!