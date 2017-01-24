REX/Shutterstock

Get it, Mary J. Blige! Seven months after a painful divorce from her husband of 12 years, the singer has reportedly found love again with a younger man. Mary’s allegedly head over heels for ‘Straight Outta Compton’ star Jason Mitchell, according to a new report. How did they meet?

Mary J. Blige, 46, may have a new man in her life. The legendary diva is reportedly getting her groove back after divorce with a 30-year-old! Jason Mitchell, who played Eazy-E in Straight Outta Compton, is allegedly the guy for Mary, according to a new report from Media Takeout. Interesting!

Jason and Mary met on the set of their new film MudBound, which is showing at Sundance. They became friends when they started filming the movie in May 2016 — she was still married to husband Kendu Isaacs then — but their relationship reportedly blossomed into something much more at the Essence Festival in summer 2016, according to MTO! That’s such a cute story.

So why haven’t we seen them flaunting their relationship for all the world to see? Well, Mary and the hot actor reportedly want to keep their love hush hush while her messy divorce is still getting finalized. Then, she’ll be free to express her love as much as she wants!

Mary should be careful if she’s giving her heart to Jason, though. The actor was accused to allegedly assaulting a woman back in August 2016. An unnamed 18-year-old woman called cops to the Ritz Carlton Hotel in Boston and accused Jason of grabbing her forcefully, throwing her to the ground and calling her a “b*tch.” Jason was not arrested, but because the incident happened on hotel property, he was kicked out!

