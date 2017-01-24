WorldStarHipHop Founder Lee O’Denat Tragically Dies In His Sleep At Age 43

REX/Shutterstock

Another one gone too soon! Lee O’Denat, commonly known as ‘Q’ by hip hop lovers, has died at 43 on Jan. 23. The founder and CEO of WorldStarHipHop reportedly passed away in his sleep on Monday night. Read all the heartbreaking details, right here!

This is absolutely heartbreaking! The world of entertainment lost another legend on Monday night (Jan. 23). Lee O’Denat, the founder and CEO of WorldStarHipHop, was announced dead on Jan. 24. He was only 43. It is believed that he peacefully died in his sleep, according to TMZ. No other details have been announced yet as his autopsy is scheduled for later today. We will keep you updated on all forthcoming information!

Founder of WorldStarHipHop, Lee O'Denat died last night. Rest In Peace homie. — Pres10 (@swiiftwisdom) January 24, 2017

Most commonly referred to as “Q” by his friends, family, and fans, Lee was reportedly working with Paramount Pictures and entrepreneur Russell Simmons to create a movie about his life and business. Along with his wife, Brianna Padilla, Lee started the website WorldStarHipHop.com right from his home, earning him an estimated $5 million network.

The site started out as a platform for artists’ mixed tapes, and eventually developed into a mashup of hip-hop videos, fight clips, and other camera footage. After releasing an anti-George W. Bush video, the website put a target on its back and found itself in the eye of a media storm. The conservative media ridiculed the site for its anti-establishment messages.

HollywoodLifers, please leave your kind words and prayers for Lee’s family during this emotional time.

