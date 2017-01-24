LeBron James Curses Out Cavs In Wild Press Conference: We Need A ‘F*cking Playmaker’

Cover your ears! LeBron James has a message to the whole Cleveland Cavaliers organization — and it stars with a big, giant F. After the Cavs were embarrassed by the New Orleans Pelicans, King James was so angry that he cursed out his team, dropping F-bombs left and right!

No, it’s not another case of “Alternative Facts.” The New Orleans Pelicans defeated the Cleveland Cavaliers, handing them their fifth loss in seven games. After the end of the Jan. 23 game, the Pelicans upset the 2016 NBA Champs, which left LeBron James, 32, feeling frustrated and aggravated.

“It’s like when you don’t have a bodies. It’s tough. The f*cking grind of the regular season,” he said in a post-game press conference, according to Complex,” We’re a top heavy team. We have a top-heavy team. We top heavy as sh*t It’s me, [Kyrie Irving], [Kevin Love.] It’s top heavy.” Yet, even with that wealth of talent, King James thinks the Cavs need to make some major deals before the NBA Trade Deadline on Feb. 23.

“I’m not singling out anybody,” LeBron said, per ESPN, when discussing the lack of support. “I’m not. Yeah, we won [the title] but f*ck, you know what, let’s se if we can do something…We need a f*cking playmaker.”

It sounds like LeBron’s not too pleased with some recent decisions made by the Cavaliers’ front office. The Cavs let Matthew Dellavedova, 26, and Timofey Mozgov, 30, go during free agency, all while passing on free agents Raymond Felton, 32, and Michael Beasley, 28, which could have helped beef up the Cavs’ ranks. Instead, Cleveland drafted Kay Felder, 21, picked up Mike Dunleavy, 36, (who was subsequently traded in the Kyle Korver, 35, deal) and signed Chris “Birdman” Andersen, 38. That would have been great, except Chris went down with what might be a career-ending ACL injury.

Plus, J.R. Smith is out with a thumb injury, which puts the pressure on the remaining stars to rack up the minutes. Even LeBron, who some claim single-handedly brought a championship to Cleveland, knows he can’t do it alone.

“For the most part, all championship-contending teams has got guys that are ready to step in,” he said. “Knock on wood, what if Ky goes down? For two weeks. Let’s say two. What if I went down for three weeks?” For Cleveland fans, that would be the worst thing ever. If the Cavs want to return to the NBA Finals, they better start making some deals or get ready to kiss a second trophy goodbye.

