Laura Prepon Debuts Cute Baby Bump For The 1st Time Since Pregnancy Reveal

FameFlyNet

Less than 24 hours after news broke that Laura Prepon and Ben Foster are expecting their first child, the ‘Orange Is The New Black’ actress showed off her growing baby bump in Park City, Utah. The secretive couple is in town for the Sundance Film Festival and not even a layer of goose down can hide Laura’s excitement! See the pic here.

Just yesterday (Jan. 23), we shared news of Laura Prepon‘s pregnancy and today (Jan. 24), the 36-year-old stepped out and showed off her baby bump for the very first time! With a smile on her face, and several layers to keep her warm, the Orange Is the New Black star was snapped getting into a car in Park City, Utah. She and her fiancé Ben Foster, 36, were braving the mountain snow, and hordes of movie-lovers, for the annual Sundance Film Festival.

The new couple revealed themselves to the public almost four months ago, on October 4. With Ben at her side, Laura rocked a diamond engagement ring on the red carpet for The Girl on the Train premiere. In one fell swoop they managed to announce their relationship and their engagement, which some had speculated at over the summer.

This is Laura’s first engagement and, technically, Ben’s third. The Hell or High Water star was previously engaged to House of Cards HBIC Robin Wright. The couple was together from 2012 until August 2015, with a break between engagements from November 2014 until April the following year.

And now it looks like we’ll get to see Laura and her growing belly stun on Oscars red carpet next month. Ben’s High Water costar Jeff Bridges locked down a nomination for Actor in a Supporting Role and the flick nabbed three other noms, including one in the always exciting Best Picture category.

HollywoodLifers, how excited are you to follow along with the couple and their pregnancy? What do you think they’ll name the little guy or girl?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.